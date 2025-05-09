Calgary Wild FC Goalkeepers Launch "Keepers Corner" For Students to Attend Home Games

CALGARY - Students at Ian Bazalgette School in the Forest Lawn area of the city will have a special opportunity to watch Calgary Wild FC live at McMahon Stadium this year, thanks to a new community program coined "Keepers Corner" that was launched on Friday.

Calgary Wild FC goalkeepers are donating 20 tickets to the school for each of the Club's 13 home games in the inaugural season of the Northern Super League. The initiative was spearheaded by Sarah Keilty-Dilling - a former Phys Ed teacher at the junior high school prior to signing on as the first of three goalies for Alberta's first professional women's sports team.

"This is an important initiative for me because I loved my experience at Bazalgette School (Baz) and have a deep love for the school community," said Keilty-Dilling. "I spent the majority of my six years of teaching, working in a community that faces challenges, like Forest Lawn. I have seen the joy and confidence that kids can have, and learn, from being involved and included in school sport - not just as a player. I want to continue to cultivate an environment at Baz through this program where kids know they are valued and have access to opportunities that many in their community don't have access to."

The born and raised Calgarian's connection to the Forest Lawn area of the city runs deep. Her father grew up in the area. Her mom spent her childhood in neighbouring Marlborough Park. Keilty-Dilling's wife, Jill Keilty, spent more than 20 years teaching at Forest Lawn High School.

"This area of the city holds a special place in my heart," said Keilty-Dilling while reflecting on her experience working at the school where she witnessed the positive transformation of students at the junior high - academically and socially - once the school put a focus on its athletic program.

"What I noticed while teaching at Baz was the transformative power of sport and play. The kids love to play, and love to be involved in sport, but just don't have the opportunities or the financial means to do so outside of school. It is my belief that "Keepers Corner" will give them that chance. And when given a chance, incredible things can happen."

Keilty-Dilling along with the other Canadian goalkeeper on the Calgary Wild FC, Stephanie Bukovec, were joined by midfielder and the only mother on the Club, Sonia O'Neill, in visiting the school on Friday. They officially launched the program while meeting with the girls' and boys' soccer teams at centre pitch in the schoolyard.

The trio of players shared their personal journeys, educated the students on the power of play, encouraged them to dream, discover their strengths, take on challenges and chase their potential through sport and play before Lara Murphy, chief executive officer of Calgary Wild FC, and the team's new mascot Echo the Owl, surprised each of the students with free tickets to the home opener, marking the official launch of the program.

Calgary Wild FC will designate a row close to the Calgary net for students attending the games to sit. Each of the keepers will also commit to meeting the students after the match, while Keilty-Dilling will make regular visits to the school community throughout the year in an effort to continue building connection in hopes of positively impacting the students.

"Seeing students from Baz in "Keepers Corner" is going to be really cool. I'm such a proud Calgarian, and I am so proud to represent the underserved communities of our city, helping deliver opportunities for kids who truly deserve it," added Keilty-Dilling, who noted " Keepers Corner" remains available for corporate sponsorship and branding. "It shouldn't matter where you're from or what part of the city you grew up in, every child deserves to feel important, valued and cared for. This program is a reminder of that. Who knows what this program could spark. Just maybe, this experience will create a spark for a child to dream, chase a goal, or achieve something they never thought was possible, in school, sport or life in general.

"It is my sincere hope this program gives students something to be proud of, as a reminder for them that their school community is important and that they can feel pride in being a student at Ian Bazalgette School. I have so much love for the kids at Baz. They made a real impact on me during my short time at their school and they deserve all of the opportunities and support in the world. My teammates and I feel so fortunate to play a very small role in their journey through this program."

The program supports the Calgary Wild FC's mission to create a platform that champions inclusivity, empowerment, and community - for athletes, Calgary and Alberta.

"We have built our foundation on the bedrock of inclusion and community. All our players exemplify these values while leveraging the platform they have in sport to make their communities better," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "Calgarians will see that our new home at McMahon Stadium will be a place th at welcomes everyone. It will be a place that builds community connection, and it will be a source of inspiration in the lives of young Calgarians and Albertans who join us to watch women's soccer at the professional level in Canada.

The Calgary Wild FC will host Ottawa Rapid FC for their home opener, May 11 for a special Mother's Day match at 5 p.m. Each of the players' moms have been flown in with the support of our generous partners at The Dorian and Cenovus to walk their daughters onto the pitch for the historic first time at home for the Moms Make Champions Match.







