Roses Dominate and Celebrate Victory at Stade Boréale

Published on August 23, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal Roses react after a Chaerim Kang goal

Montréal - In front of their supporters at Stade Boréale for the Cascades "Pajama Party" match, the Montréal Roses delivered an inspired performance, earning a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Wild. Powered by a brace from Chaerim Kang, the win perfectly reflected the club's collective identity: united, determined, and forward-looking.

A DOMINANT FIRST HALF

The Roses came out strong, showing intensity and offensive creativity throughout the opening 45 minutes. In the 44th minute, Chaerim Kang struck her first-ever goal in Roses colours, sending Stade Boréale into celebration. Backed by 62% possession driven through midfield control, Montréal dictated the tempo and created numerous chances. Key contributions came from Stephanie Hill and Tanya Boychuk, whose passing and interceptions kept Calgary's backline under constant pressure.

CHAERIM STRIKES AGAIN - TEAMWORK IN ACTION

Just five minutes into the second half, Kang doubled Montréal's lead with a brilliant second goal, one of the standout moments of this inaugural season. Her teammates played a crucial role: Félicia Roy and Tanya Boychuk stood out with sharp vision and decisive passing, ensuring smooth ball circulation. On the defensive side, the Roses remained compact and disciplined, neutralizing every Calgary threat. Goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert preserved the clean sheet with three decisive saves, keeping Montréal firmly in control.

MATCH STATS - MONTRÉAL ON TOP

Possession: 62% Montréal - 38% Calgary

Shots on target: 8 Montréal - 3 Calgary

Completed passes: 390 Montréal - 200 Calgary

Discipline: 0 yellow cards Montréal - 3 Calgary

Venue: Stade Boréale

Match Theme: Pajama Party

Match Presenter: Cascades

National Anthem: Performed by Krystel Mongeau

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Assistant Referees: Gabrielle Lemieux, Laura Hall

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"I think this was one of our best games of the season in terms of execution. I loved how the players fought and imposed themselves today. Yes, we won by two goals, but honestly, the score could have been higher given how solid our play was. The opponent had their good moments, but I'm very pleased with our group's performance. What makes me proud as a coach is that no matter the changes, we can always rely on the collective strength of the team. We have so many quality players, and that defines our identity. The challenge now is to stay focused: not to panic when we lose, not to get carried away when we win, but to keep working with discipline."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

COUNTDOWN: ONLY THREE HOME GAMES LEFT TO BE PART OF HISTORY AT STADE BORÉALE!

The Roses will play their next match on August 30th at 10:00 p.m. against the Vancouver Rise at Swangard Stadium. They return home on Thursday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m. for a clash with the Halifax Tides, presented by Boréale. With only three home matches left in this historic first season of the Northern Super League, fans are encouraged to seize the opportunity to experience the magic at Stade Boréale.

Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca

