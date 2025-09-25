Calgary Wild FC Announce the Departure of Goalkeeper Laurence Gladu
Published on September 25, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)
Calgary Wild FC News Release
CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC and goalkeeper, Laurence Gladu, have mutually agreed to part ways.
Calgary Wild FC would like to thank Laurence for their professionalism, commitment, and contributions during their time with the Club and wish them the very best in the next chapter of their career.
As Wild FC works through the remainder of the first season, the Wild remains focused on building momentum, strengthening the team, and delivering an exciting matchday experience for the fans.
Wild FC return to the pitch on Saturday, September 27 at 12 PM EDT, when they face Roses FC in Montreal.
