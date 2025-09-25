Shield Race Showdown & Playoff Survival Mode

Published on September 25, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







The playoff race and Supporters' Shield battle both heat up in a massive Week 24. Ottawa host Toronto on Friday night in a clash of the league's top two scoring sides with Toronto looking to clinch first place and Ottawa eager to close the gap.

Saturday brings high stakes across the country as Montréal look to hold their playoff seeding against a Calgary team fighting to stay alive, and Halifax try to spoil Vancouver's postseason clinch at a raucous Wanderers Grounds.

From top-of-the-table fireworks to win-or-go-home tension, Week 24 promises drama in every match.

What to Watch This Weekend

Friday, September 26

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. AFC Toronto

7:00 PM ET | TD Place | TSN+, ESPN+, NSL.ca

Ottawa (10-6-6) are flying high after a perfect two-win road trip that clinched their playoff spot and stretched their unbeaten run to five matches. DB Pridham continues to lead the Golden Boot race and will be eager to strike again in front of the home crowd.

Toronto (13-6-3) remain top of the table and in control of the Supporters' Shield race but are coming off a frustrating 1-1 draw against Halifax. With Montréal breathing down their necks, the league leaders will want to reassert their dominance and keep first place out of reach.

These are the league's top two scoring teams, and their four previous meetings this season have been close and dramatic. Expect end-to-end action and no shortage of goals as both sides look to make a statement.

Saturday, September 27

Montréal Roses FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

12:00 PM ET | Stade Boréale | RDS Info, CBC Gem, NSL.ca

Montréal (10-6-5) secured their playoff spot last week with a 2-0 home win over Halifax and now turn their focus to seeding. Tanya Boychuk and Stéphanie Hill have been in strong attacking form, and Montréal will want to build momentum heading into the final weeks.

Calgary (6-13-2) face a must-win situation to keep their postseason hopes alive. They fell 2-1 to Ottawa last week but have shown fight all season and will need every bit of that grit to challenge the Roses at Stade Boréale.

Montréal have taken three of four meetings this season, but Calgary have made a habit of surprising opponents when the stakes are highest. This is as high as they get; expect a desperate, high-energy performance from the visitors.

Saturday, September 27

Halifax Tides FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

2:00 PM ET | Wanderers Grounds | CBC, CBC Gem

Halifax (3-13-5) may be eliminated from playoff contention but showed their resilience last week with a hard-earned road draw against Toronto. Back at home, they'll look to play spoiler and give their supporters something to cheer about.

Vancouver (9-7-5) could already be playoff-bound by kickoff, but if not, a win or draw will secure their place in the postseason. After a tough 3-0 loss to Ottawa, they'll want to respond with a disciplined road performance.

These two clubs last met in a scoreless draw, but Vancouver have won three of four matchups this season. With two of the league's top goalkeepers, Morgan McAslan and Anika Tóth, on display, this one could come down to a single moment of brilliance.

NSL Playoffs Picture

Clinched:

Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal - all locked into the postseason

Calgary:

Stay in the race with a win over Montréal and a Vancouver loss to Halifax

Eliminated with a loss or draw vs. Montréal, or if Vancouver win or tie vs. Halifax

Vancouver:

Clinch with a Calgary loss or draw on Saturday

Clinch with a win or draw vs. Halifax

Supporters' Shield Race:

Toronto clinch first place with a win vs. Ottawa and a Montréal loss vs. Calgary

Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver all remain mathematically in the hunt







Northern Super League Stories from September 25, 2025

