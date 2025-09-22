Desiree Scott Announces Retirement

Published on September 22, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Ottawa, ON - Veteran midfielder Desiree Scott announced today that she will retire from professional club play at the conclusion of the 2025 Northern Super League season. Scott has been a leader throughout Ottawa Rapid FC's inaugural campaign, bringing experience, resilience, and passion to the club both on and off the pitch.

"Being a part of the Northern Super League and representing the Ottawa Rapid in its historic, inaugural season has been an amazing journey," said Scott. "Closing out the final chapter of my playing career here on Canadian soil, in front of incredible fans in a professional league once dreamed of, has been my honour."

A cornerstone of Canadian soccer for more than a decade, Scott made an immediate impact with Ottawa Rapid FC, scoring a goal in the club's inaugural match and later providing an assist in a commanding 3-0 win over Vancouver on May 15. On the international stage, she earned an extraordinary 188 caps with the Canadian women's national team, appeared in four Olympic Games, and captured two bronze medals (2012, 2016) and a historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

"In reflection, I only hope that in my time playing for the Ottawa Rapid, I've helped inspire those around me through my play and my tenacious yet joyful spirit on the pitch," Scott added. "It has been so cool to be a part of the first chapter of this league, to help put down the building blocks of a winning culture, and to see the product it is producing and the places it will go in the future."

Scott also expressed her gratitude to those who made this chapter possible: "I'm so grateful for this part of my journey and to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Ottawa, its fans, and this club. Thank you to my good friend Diana [Matheson] and her team who have worked countless hours to bring this league to fruition - we are all so lucky! Thank you as well to the staff, coaches, and my wonderful teammates at Ottawa Rapid for bringing this Destroyer home, creating unforgettable memories, and allowing me to be part of something truly special."

She closed with a message to Canadian soccer supporters: "Canada, keep showing up, supporting, and investing in this league - because we need you to be successful! It has been a wonderful ride. This is me saying thank you to the sport that gave me more than I could ever have asked for. There's still work to be done though, as we prepare for playoffs and the ultimate goal of lifting that trophy."

"Coming into our inaugural season we were committed to setting the tone of our club, committed to establishing the highest level of performance, professionalism, and integrity," said Thomas Gilbert, CEO of Ottawa Rapid FC. "From day 1, Desiree Scott embodied what we aspire to be as a club, as a league, and as Canadians. She humbly leads and supports her team, she is unbound by expectations or limitations, and she works with a drive and perseverance that is inspiring not just to her teammates on the field, but to the whole organization. Through this season, Desiree Scott hasn't just made Rapid FC better, she has defined what it means to be a member of this organization. As an organization we are deeply grateful and honoured that we have had the opportunity to participate in a small chapter of the legacy that Desiree has established for this sport and this country."

Technical Director Kristina Kiss added: "Desiree's impact on Canadian soccer goes well beyond her performances on the field. She has shown countless young women across the country that a professional career in the game is possible, and she has paved the way for future generations to follow. Inside our own locker room, she has been a steady presence - a leader who brings out the best in her teammates through her example, her voice, and her unwavering commitment. We are grateful for everything she has given to the sport and to Ottawa Rapid FC."

Scott's final regular-season home appearance for Ottawa Rapid FC will take place on October 8 at TD Place, where the club will host a special celebration of her career. Tickets for the October 8 match are available now at www.rapidfc.ca.







Northern Super League Stories from September 22, 2025

Desiree Scott Announces Retirement - Ottawa Rapid FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.