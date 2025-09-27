Rapid Drop Season Finale Against AFC Toronto, Series Ends Even

Published on September 26, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Ottawa Rapid FC Battle AFC Toronto

(Ottawa Rapid FC) Ottawa Rapid FC Battle AFC Toronto(Ottawa Rapid FC)

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC fell 1-0 to AFC Toronto under the Friday night lights at TD Place Stadium, conceding in the 32nd minute when Kaylee Hunter struck her 13th of the season. The Rapid, already playoff-bound, struggled to generate clear scoring opportunities against their Ontario rivals, who proved resilient in a tightly contested match.

The electric home crowd once again fueled the team's fight, with players and staff alike pointing to the fan support as key motivation heading into the final stretch of the season. With two regular-season games remaining, Ottawa's focus now turns to sharpening their structure and style of play as they prepare for the postseason.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We know our foundation, our base, but we are still a new team. We continue to work on the small details that build our style of play. It's about improving what we already do well, and that's been our focus all year."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC continue their homestand at TD Place Stadium, facing Vancouver Rise FC on Wednesday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SERIES SPLIT: The "Battle of Ontario" ends dead even, with Toronto and Ottawa each winning twice and drawing once across their five-game season series.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces Vancouver Rise FC at TD Place Stadium on Wednesday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET (Watch on TSN, ESPN+, and stream on NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 0 | AFC Toronto - 1

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Natalie Berry

Fourth Official: Sheila Couture

Referee Observer: Eric Roy

Attendance: 3,004

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: 0

AFC Toronto: Kaylee Hunter (32')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

36' - Yellow: Delaney Baie Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

43' - Yellow: Colby Barnett (AFC Toronto)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Olivia Scott (Markham, ON)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offsides: 3

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 4

Video Highlights of the Game

Media can access video highlights from the match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/ottawa-toronto-2025-09-26

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.