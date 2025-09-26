AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC Match Preview

Published on September 26, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AND THEN THERE WERE THREE...

AFC Toronto enters Friday's clash against Ottawa Rapid FC following a 1-1 draw at home with Halifax Tides FC. The match featured a milestone moment as Esther Okoronkwo confidently buried the club's first-ever penalty kick, her eighth goal of the season, keeping her tied for third among the league's top scorers. The goal leveled the score after Halifax capitalized on a defensive miscue in the 27th minute. Despite heavy pressure from both sides in the second half, neither team could find a breakthrough, leaving Toronto with a share of the points.

With only three matches remaining in the season, Toronto continues to sit atop the Northern Super League standings with 42 points and a playoff berth already secured. Despite already securing their place in the postseason, AFC Toronto still has plenty to play for. The club remains firmly in the hunt for the inaugural Supporters' Shield, awarded to the NSL's regular-season champion, and every point counts in determining their first-round playoff opponent. Toronto's focus is on locking down the top spot in the standings and ensuring the most favourable path heading into the semifinal series.

BATTLE FOR BEST

Few rivalries in the Northern Super League have been as defining as the battle between AFC Toronto and Ottawa Rapid FC. Both clubs have already clinched playoff spots, but their duel for statistical supremacy and top positioning continues to fuel the competition. Toronto leads the league in points with 42 and holds the edge in shots (both on target [110] and total shots [220]), while Ottawa sits just behind in second place with 36 points and the league's most prolific attack, scoring 39 goals so far. The season series has also tilted Ottawa's way at 2-1-1, adding another layer of intensity to this clash between the Ontario rivals.

On an individual level, the jostling for dominance is just as fierce. Ottawa's DB Pridham leads the league with 18 goals and sits atop both the shots and shots-on-target categories, while Toronto's Kaylee Hunter remains in striking distance with 12 goals, 32 shots on target, and 51 total shots. In the midfield, Toronto's Nikki Small has emerged as a dual-force, topping the league in both assists (tied with six) and tackles (89), while Ottawa's Jylissa Harris leads all players in passing accuracy and volume, dictating tempo with a league-best 1,463 passes and 1,820 touches. With both clubs excelling in different areas, this matchup isn't just about three points - it's about bragging rights at the top as the two sides look to round out their inaugural seasons.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Friday marks the final meeting between AFC Toronto and Ottawa Rapid FC in the five-game season series. The rivalry has been one of the most tightly contested in the NSL, with both clubs regularly pushing each other to the limit. Toronto approaches this rivalry with the same "business as usual" mindset that has fueled their consistency all season.

AFC has created an environment where competition in training translates into sharpness on the field, and a healthy culture ensures players are motivated as they head into the final stretch. The club remains focused on improving every week: whether it's refining set pieces, limiting defensive errors, or sharpening their attack. Even after a record-setting 7-0 win over Vancouver earlier this month, head coach Marko Milanovic has been quick to point out areas where the team could be better, underscoring a relentless pursuit of growth. That mentality was on full display in their last meeting with Ottawa, where Toronto battled to a 1-1 draw in a tough road environment. The performance highlighted both the resilience of the backline and the ongoing need to convert opportunities, reminders that growth remains a constant focus as Toronto aims to peak at the right time.

Individual battles will also prove decisive in this clash. Ottawa's DB Pridham continues to lead the league in goals, while Toronto's Kaylee Hunter sits just behind in the Golden Boot race. Hunter, however, is keeping her focus on the collective. "It's always in the back of my mind," she admitted of the scoring race, "but for me, the priority is the team and finishing strong heading into playoffs." That team-first mentality reflects the broader culture within the locker room, where strong chemistry boosts production on the pitch.

Dubbed the "Battle of Ontario", matches between Toronto and Ottawa have been tightly contested, with Ottawa holding a narrow edge in the season series. Toronto will look to reverse that narrative on Friday, aiming to secure not only league-leading stats but also a step closer to the Supporters' Shield and clarity on their first-round playoff opponent. The stakes are high, but the message from the team remains clear: keep the focus on themselves, play their game, and let the results follow.

AFC BY THE NUMBERS

TOP OF THE TABLE: AFC Toronto enters the weekend sitting first in the NSL standings with a strong 13-6-3 record and 42 points.

POSTSEASON CLINCHED: AFC Toronto became the first team in Northern Super League history to clinch a playoff berth.

ROAD WARRIORS: AFC holds the league's best away record at 8-2-1, proving they can perform in any environment.

RELENTLESS OFFENSE: The club tops the NSL in Total Shots (210) and Shots on Goal Including Goals (110), highlighting their consistent attacking pressure.

TOP OF LEAGUE'S ATTACK: The club sits just behind Ottawa in goals scored with 37, setting the standard for offensive production.

RISING STAR: At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter is the youngest player in the league and sits second in the Golden Boot race with 12 goals. She also ranks second in Total Shots (51) and Shots on Target (32).

PLAYMAKERS IN FORM: Nikki Small is tied for the league lead in assists (6).

IRON LEADER: Captain Emma Regan has played every single minute this season, 1,980 minutes, tops in the league.







AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC Match Preview - AFC Toronto

