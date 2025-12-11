Jade Kovacevic Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto today announced that forward Jade Kovacevic has announced her retirement from competitive play.

Kovacevic's place in Canadian soccer history was secured before a ball was ever kicked in the league. On September 20, 2024, she became the first player announced by the Northern Super League and the inaugural signing in AFC Toronto history, marking a defining moment in the launch of Canada's new professional women's soccer era.

"This year has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career," said Kovacevic. "To be the first player to sign with AFC Toronto and to play a role in launching this club - in giving women in Canada the professional platform we've always deserved - is something I will forever be proud of. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and this incredible fan base for making this season unforgettable."

After beginning the season recovering from injury, Kovacevic returned to match action in June and appeared in 16 matches (three starts) during AFC Toronto's inaugural campaign, contributing one goal and two assists as the club captured the first Regular Season title in NSL history and advanced to the league's playoffs round.

Long before the NSL launched, Kovacevic built one of the most accomplished attacking resumes in Canadian domestic soccer. She represented Canada at both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups, starred collegiately at Louisiana State University, where she earned All-SEC Second Team and All-Freshman First Team honours.

Her professional journey took her overseas to Italy and Hungary, finishing as top scorer for Roma Calcio Femminile in just half a season and becoming the first player to score for GYÃ ÂRI ETO FC.

At home, she enjoyed sustained success in League1 Ontario with FC London, where she established herself as the league's top offensive threat. She became the league's all-time leading goal scorer, earning five Golden Boot awards and four MVP honours across her career.

Within AFC Toronto's inaugural squad, Kovacevic brought veteran experience, preparation habits, and professionalism into a young group navigating its first professional season.

"Jade's professionalism and standards helped build the foundation we stand on today," said head coach Marko Milanović. "Even when she was battling back from injury, she was a leader in the locker room - setting an example for what it means to be a pro. Our club, and this league, are better because of her."

"Jade believed in this project before anything existed on the field," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto's Sporting Director. "She helped lay the groundwork for what AFC Toronto has already achieved and what it will become. Her legacy lives in every young player who can now chase their dreams in Canada. We thank her for everything she has given to this club and to the sport."

AFC Toronto thanks Jade Kovacevic for her belief, her professionalism, and the mark she leaves on the club's first season.







