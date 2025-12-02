AFC Toronto Unveils Roster for Club's First International Tournament

Published on December 2, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







The NSL's Regular Season Champions will take on top global competition in Fort Lauderdale as World Sevens Football stages one of the biggest prize pools in women's football

Toronto, ON (December 1, 2025) - AFC Toronto has officially confirmed the 18-player roster that will represent the club at World Sevens Football (W7F), marking the first international tournament appearance in the club's history. Building on a successful debut earlier this year, the second edition of World Sevens Football will take place December 5-7, 2025 at Beyond Bancard Field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing together women's clubs from across the Americas to compete for a $5 million USD prize pool.

Fresh off a historic inaugural Northern Super League campaign - capturing the league's first-ever Supporters' Shield and earning the title of 2025 regular-season champions - AFC Toronto now takes that momentum into its first international appearance. As the NSL's representative at World Sevens Football, the club is the first team selected for the tournament based on domestic performance - a fitting reward for a dominant regular season and an exciting step onto the international stage.

AFC Toronto World Sevens Roster

Goalkeepers

Sierra Cota-Yarde

Danielle Krzyzaniak

Defenders

Ashley Cathro

Sarah Rollins

Kaela Hansen

Midfielders

Victoria Pickett

Cloey Uddenberg

Emma Regan (Captain)

Sarah Stratigakis

Nikayla Small

Colby Barnett

April Lantaigne

Zoe Burns

Forwards

Kaila Novak

Esther Okoronkwo

Kaylee Hunter

Jade Kovacevic

Lauren Rowe

"We are looking forward to capping off a truly memorable 2025 at the World Football Sevens," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "This tournament gives our players the opportunity to face some world class opposition in a fast and exciting game format. To have the chance to play against clubs like Flamengo, Tigres, and K.C. will be a great test for our players."

"To take this club onto the global stage in our first season together is pretty special," said Emma Regan, AFC Toronto Captain. "We've built something meaningful this year, on and off the pitch, and being invited to World Sevens is a reflection of that work. We're hungry for the challenge and proud to represent AFC Toronto and the NSL against some of the top clubs in the world."

AFC Toronto Fixtures

AFC Toronto will face the following opponents during group play:

December 5: Tigres UANL Femenil (Liga MX Femenil) | 7:00 p.m. ET

December 6: CR Flamengo (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A1) | 11:30 a.m. ET

December 6: Kansas City Current (NWSL) | 4:30 p.m. ET

All matches will be streamed live and free on DAZN, providing fans across Canada and abroad access to AFC Toronto's play throughout the tournament.

Tournament Format

World Sevens Football features a dynamic 7v7 structure played on a reduced pitch with shorter match durations, allowing for continuous action and an attacking style of play. The tournament made its electrifying debut earlier this year in Estoril, delivering global attention and unforgettable moments, highlighted by Bayern München's dramatic victory over Manchester United in the inaugural final.

Touching down in North America for the first time, W7F will showcase eight elite clubs competing over three days for a share of the unprecedented $5 million USD prize pool, one of the richest in the women's game.

As AFC Toronto prepares to take part in World Sevens Football, the club continues to build its identity as a bold competitor committed to excellence, innovation, and the global growth of women's football.







