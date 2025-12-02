AFC Toronto Concludes Historic Inaugural Season with Record-Breaking Impact on and off the Pitch

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto closes the curtain on a landmark inaugural Northern Super League season defined by excellence, ambition, and impact - establishing itself as a powerhouse in Canadian women's sport both on the pitch and within the community.

The club capped its historic debut campaign as the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners and Northern Super League Regular Season Champions, finishing first overall with 51 points and the league's best record - a dominant performance that firmly established AFC Toronto's position as the inaugural powerhouse of the NSL.

From a lower-bowl sellout of 14,518 at BMO Field for its historic home opener to passionate weekly crowds at York Lions Stadium, AFC Toronto captured the heartbeat of the city and defined what professional women's soccer looks like in Canada. The club continued to showcase that momentum with a return to BMO Field in August, welcoming 7,771 fans and underscoring the club's growing market strength.

Digitally, the club's storytelling strategy - centered on player voices, matchday energy, and behind-the-scenes access - fueled exponential reach and engagement, with social accounts seeing a 900% increase in followers and over 31.5 million views since the start of the season. AFC Toronto saw sustained growth across platforms, amplified by national broadcast moments, milestone matches, and the club's participation in high-profile campaigns such as Dove's #ChangeTheCompliment initiative.

Editorial coverage and earned media further positioned the club as one of the most talked-about entities during the NSL's debut season, generating an editorial reach of 16.1 billion and an advertising value equivalent (AVE) of $214.5 million to date. (Source: Meltwater)

"Our vision from inception was to build a club that stands for more than wins and losses - one that reflects the values, diversity, and ambition of this city," said Helena Ruken, CEO of AFC Toronto. "To see that vision embraced by our fans, partners, and community throughout this incredible first season confirms we are creating something truly lasting. This season was just the beginning of what AFC Toronto will become and the community we are building."

On the Pitch: A Season of Firsts

AFC Toronto's debut campaign delivered elite performance across every line. The club:

Named regular season champions, capturing the NSL Supporters' Shield (most regular-season points)

Hold the league's regular season record for longest win streak with five (Jun. 11-Jul. 15)

Advanced to the inaugural NSL Final

Produced major league award winners and honours:

NSL Coach of the Year: Marko Milanović

NSL Rookie of the Year: Kaylee Hunter

NSL Midfielder of the Year: Emma Regan

NSL Assists Leader: Esther Okoronkwo (7)

Four players named to NSL Team of the Season (Colby Barnett, Kaylee Hunter, Esther Okoronkwo, Emma Regan)

"As we reflect on this season there is an immense sense of pride for what this group has accomplished," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "Our goals this season were clear: we wanted to be the best team in the league while improving every player individually. We have accomplished both goals while playing an attractive, fast paced style of football, and we had a lot of fun together along the way. The players and staff have created a true high-performance culture which pushes us all to be better each day."

2026 Home Venue Model Announced

Building on its momentum, AFC Toronto also announced its home venue model for the 2026 Northern Super League season. The club will split home fixtures between York Lions Stadium and BMO Field, ensuring both intimacy and marquee scale experiences for supporters.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AFC Toronto will compete at York Lions Stadium, before returning to BMO Field for select showcase fixtures before and after the tournament period. Final match allocations will be confirmed alongside the 2026 NSL schedule.

Up Next: AFC Toronto to Compete in World Sevens Football

Extending its impact to the global stage, AFC Toronto will represent the NSL at the first-ever World Sevens Football (W7F) event in North America, joining elite international clubs for the dynamic 7v7 tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from December 5-7, 2025. The invitation further reinforces the club's international profile and growing influence within the women's football landscape.

Looking to 2026, AFC Toronto will continue to push standards on and off the pitch while growing its impact across the league, the city, and the women's football community.







