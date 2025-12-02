AFC Toronto Takes on the World Sevens this Weekend

Published on December 2, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)







Get ready because the world is about to get a taste of Canadian football!

From December 5-7, AFC Toronto is heading to Fort Lauderdale to represent the Northern Super League at the World Sevens Football Tournament, a high-energy 7v7 competition bringing together elite clubs from across North and South America.

It's fast. It's fierce. And AFC Toronto is stepping onto the pitch alongside continental giants like Kansas City Current & San Diego Wave (USA), Club América (Mexico), Deportivo Cali (Colombia), Flamengo (Brazil), Nacional De Football (Uruguay), and Tigres Femenil (Mexico).

Need the quick rundown on W7F? Think lightning-fast 15-minute halves, rolling substitutions, no offside, and nonstop, end-to-end action on a half-size pitch all with a $5 million prize pool on the line.

Here's when AFC Toronto hits the pitch:

December 5: Tigres Femenil vs. AFC Toronto - 7:00pm ET

December 6: AFC Toronto vs. Flamengo - 11:30am ET

December 6: Kansas City Current vs. AFC Toronto - 4:30pm ET

AFC Toronto is ready to show the continent what NSL football is all about and they'll need fans behind them!

Stream live and free on DAZN

Follow W7F on Instagram and TikTok for highlights and updates







