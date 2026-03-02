Vancouver Rise FC Announce 2026 Preseason Roster

Published on March 2, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced its preseason roster ahead of the club's second season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

Rise FC's preseason roster features 24 senior players, including 19 returning from last year's championship winning squad, and five new signings. The players returned to the National Soccer Development Centre last week, as the preparations for their NSL Champion title defense get underway.

This off-season saw Rise FC gain notable international and domestic talent. North Vancouver's own Mia Pante came back home on loan from AS Roma earlier this month, while Canadian international defender Sura Yekka and Laval, Qu?bec-native Audrey Francois joined at the turn of the year. Two-time Colombian Liga Femenina BetPlay DIMAYOR champion Camila Reyes and Colombia U20 rising star Maith? Lop?z round out the additions as Rise FC look to make it back-to-back championships in 2026.

Rise FC's 2026 Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Morgan McAslan, Kirstin Tynan, Jessica Wulf

Defenders (8): Jessika Cowart*, Kennedy Faulknor, Yuka Okamoto*, Mia Pante, Shannon Woeller, Jaylyn Wright, Sura Yekka, Ariel Young.

Midfielders (6): Anna Bout, Josie Longhurst*, Anais Oularbi, Quinn, Camila Reyes*, Nikki Stanton*.

Forwards (7): Latifah Abdu, Jessica De Filippo, Audrey Francois, Mariah Lee*, Maith? Lop?z*, Jaime Perrault, Holly Ward.

*International status

Jersey Number Changes

Jessika Cowart: 21 ¡ú 3

Audrey Francois: N/A ¡ú 17

Maith? Lop?z: N/A ¡ú 23

Mia Pante: N/A ¡ú 22

Camila Reyes: N/A ¡ú 10

Sura Yekka: N/A ¡ú 17

Ticket Information

Fans can secure their seats to the 2026 Home Opener by purchasing a Champions Package or by becoming a Rise FC Season Ticket Member.

Season Ticket Memberships start at just $259++ and include all 13 home matches, flexible payment plans, and new options such as Youth Memberships and Grounds Passes, making it easier than ever to be part of the action.

The Champions Package offers a flexible alternative, anchored by the Home Opener on Friday, April 24 vs. AFC Toronto, plus two additional matches of choice, starting at $99++.

Additional single match ticket information will be released closer to the start of the season.







