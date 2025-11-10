AFC Toronto. Montréal Roses FC. Today at 6:00pm ET.

After an unexpected pause courtesy of a heavy snowfall in the GTA, the Northern Super League's most heated rivalry resumes on Monday night and the stakes couldn't be higher. AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses FC meet again at York Lions Stadium for the second leg of the NSL Semifinal, with their ticket to the NSL Final on the line.

Toronto enters the matchup with a 2-0 advantage on aggregate after a strong showing in Montréal, where Kaylee Hunter and Nikayla Small delivered the goals that gave the regular-season champions a crucial upper hand. The numbers from that match told a more balanced story, Montréal held 54% possession, edged Toronto 9-8 in total shots, and led in passing accuracy 80% to 77%, but Toronto's precision in key moments made all the difference.

For the fourth-seeded Roses, the road to this point has been anything but easy but it's been full of heart. Montréal's 2025 season came down to the wire, securing their playoff berth on the very last day of the regular season with a 10-9-6 record (36 points). Despite a mixed run of form (one win, three losses, one draw in their final five), they remain one of the toughest defensive sides in the NSL, having conceded the fewest goals of any team this season.

These clubs know each other all too well; Monday marks their seventh meeting of the year, and every chapter has added to their growing lore. The numbers and history suggest a razor-thin margin between them, but the storylines go deeper. The NSL Awards season has highlighted the excellence on both sides: Kaylee Hunter (Rookie of the Year), Emma Regan (Midfielder of the Year), and Marko Milanovic (Coach of the Year) led a Toronto contingent that dominated the Team of the Season, joined by Colby Barnett, Hunter, and league assists leader Esther Okoronkwo. From Montréal, Stéphanie Hill earned Team of the Season honours for her defensive prowess, while Allie Hess was recognized among the league's top performers in the final week of regular-season play.

Statistically, it's a clash of contrasts: Toronto's high-flying attack versus Montréal's defensive steel. Toronto leads the league in goals scored, while Montréal's discipline at the back has frustrated opponents all year. The Roses even edge Toronto slightly in passing accuracy, a testament to their composed, possession-based approach.

But now, style points don't matter, only results. Montréal must overturn a two-goal deficit on the road against the league's most complete side. Toronto must keep their composure, protect their lead, and deliver the performance their season has promised.

After months of battles, momentum swings, and unforgettable moments, it all comes down to one more night. Snow or shine, this rivalry is ready to ignite again and when the whistle finally blows at York Lions Stadium, history awaits.







