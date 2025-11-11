Vancouver to Face Toronto in Inaugural NSL Final Presented by Toyota

Toronto, ON - The Final is set! The Northern Super League (NSL) today confirmed that Vancouver Rise FC will face AFC Toronto in the first-ever NSL Final Presented by Toyota, taking place Saturday, November 15 at BMO Field in Toronto. The winner will lift the Diana B. Matheson Cup, marking the crowning of Canada's first professional women's soccer champion.

AFC Toronto advanced today after a definitive 4-1 victory in Leg 2 at York Lions Stadium. The club entered the match holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

Vancouver booked its place in the Final following a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Ottawa Rapid FC on November 8, winning the semifinal series 5-4 on penalties after Ottawa forced extra time by matching the aggregate score through regulation.

The league's inaugural Final fixture will unite two of the NSL's most dynamic sides, showcasing elite Canadian and international talent in front of a national audience.

