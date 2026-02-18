Holly Ward Selected for Canada's SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 18, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced today that forward Holly Ward has been called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for the upcoming 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Ward, 22, has been called up five times for Canada since her debut in April of last year, scoring twice and assisting once in seven games played. Ward last played for Canada in their Friendly series against Japan in Nagasaki last fall, playing the majority of both matches in Japan. This will be Ward's first time being called up to a competitive tournament for the senior national team. The call-up comes after an incredible debut season with Vancouver Rise FC, where she scored eight goals and registered five assists, including scoring the winning goal in the 2025 NSL Final.

Hosted in the United States, the SheBelieves Cup is an annual invitational round-robin tournament that began in 2016. This will be Canada's fourth time competing in the SheBelieves Cup, where they will be testing themselves against fellow Concacaf rivals USA and CONMEBOL opponents Argentina and Colombia. They will be looking to win their first ever SheBelieves Cup after coming second in 2024 to the USA.

Canada kick-off the tournament against Colombia on Sunday, March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Canada will then battle archrivals USA on Wednesday March 4 at ScottsMiracleGro Field, Columbus, OH at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT. Canada will close out the tournament against Argentina on March 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT. The winner will then be decided by whichever team ends up with the most points after three games.







Northern Super League Stories from February 18, 2026

Holly Ward Selected for Canada's SheBelieves Cup - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.