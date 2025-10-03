Roses Bring Home A Point On The Road

Published on October 2, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax - In a hard-fought battle at Wanderers Grounds, the Montréal Roses earned a 2-2 draw against the Halifax Tides. The Roses showed their resilience with goals from Charlotte Bilbault and Chaerim Kang, coming back twice to secure a crucial point away from home.

Playing in front of a loud Halifax crowd, Montreal stayed true to their identity and fought with discipline and intensity. Despite trailing twice, the Roses never gave in, finding ways to respond and stay in the game. This consistency in effort and organization highlights the team's growing maturity and shows they're ready for the challenges of the stretch run and playoffs.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

Beyond the goals, several players stood out: Claire Monyard worked tirelessly in midfield, while substitutes Lorie Thibault and Chloe Minas brought pace and energy. The back line held firm under late Halifax pressure, helping secure the draw.

With this point on the road, the Roses remain firmly in the top four and continue to build momentum in the playoff race.

Match Stats - Montreal steady and disciplined

- Possession: Montreal 60% - Halifax 40%

- Shots: Halifax 21 (7 on target) - Montreal 12 (5 on target)

- Total passes: Montreal 527 - Halifax 350

- Crosses: Montreal 17 - Halifax 15

- Corner kicks: Montreal 2 - Halifax 2

Venue: Wanderers Grounds

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Assistant Referees: Laura Hall, Natalie Berry

"I'm proud of how the girls responded. Coming back twice in a tough road environment shows real character. That's exactly the mindset we need to carry forward: stay focused, believe in our collective strength, and raise our game as playoffs approach."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

THE FINAL REGULAR-SEASON HOME GAME

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11TH AT NOON

The Roses will close out the regular season at home on Saturday, October 11that 12:00 p.m. against Vancouver at Stade Boréale. The match, The Roses Heartbeat, will honour their fans who have supported them all season long. It's the last chance to experience Roses soccer at home before playoffs. With so much on the line, the team is counting on the energy of Montreal fans to push them forward.

NORTHERN SUPER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Playoff tickets for the Roses are now available. The game will take place on one of the first two weekends of November, with the exact date confirmed once the final standings are set.

Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Vancouver have all secured their playoff spots. The semifinals will be played over two legs in early November, with the winners advancing to the Northern Super League Championship Final, presented by Toyota, on November 15th at BMO Field in Toronto.

