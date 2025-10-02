Northern Super League Unveils the Diana B. Matheson Cup

The Diana B. Matheson Cup

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) today proudly revealed the Diana B. Matheson Cup, the league's championship trophy and highest honour. The Diana B. Matheson Cup will be awarded for the first time to the winner of the NSL Final presented by Toyota on November 15 at Toronto's BMO Field, capping off the league's historic inaugural season.

The Diana B. Matheson Cup joins a long list of iconic Canadian sport trophies, and joins the global landscape of women's soccer's top domestic soccer prizes. Naming the treasured trophy after Diana Matheson was unanimously chosen by the NSL's Board of Governors - to honour and pay tribute to the league's founder and her key role in bringing professional women's soccer to Canada.

"The Diana B. Matheson Cup is more than a trophy-it's a symbol of a new chapter for Canadian sport," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. " From the beginning, our Board was united in ensuring this championship trophy was named after Diana, recognizing her leadership, her inspiring playing career, and her key role in making the NSL a reality. When the first club raises it next month, it won't just mark a championship-it will stand as proof that Women's Professional Soccer in Canada deserves this professional stage for generations to come."

"It's incredibly humbling to see my name on the championship trophy, especially as it is a Cup that represents so much more. To me this Cup is about all players - those who paved a pathway for this league and those who will carry its torch going forward. My hope is this trophy reflects the excellence and pride of our league. A league that was built by and for Canadians, and made stronger by the fans who will be there every step of the way." said Diana Matheson, NSL Founder and Chief Growth Officer.

Beyond her pivotal role in founding the Northern Super League, Matheson was recognized today on the global stage as a winner of the 2025 World Football Summit Award in the category of Best Women's Football Initiative.

Creative Collaboration with Victory

The Diana B. Matheson Cup was designed in partnership with Victory Creative Agency, an independent, multi-disciplinary agency with offices across North America, including Toronto and Vancouver. Known for working with some of the world's most ambitious brands, Victory brings bold design and transformative fan experiences to life.

The Cup stands 22 inches tall and features a gold body symbolizing excellence and Olympic triumphs, a bronze base layer representing Canada's historic medals, and a wood foundation that begins with maple and will be replaced each year with wood sourced from the home region of the winning club. Its Aurora-inspired metalwork reflects the dynamism of the sport, while the North Star emblem crowns the design.

Trophy Tour & The Pitch Screenings

Fans can see the Diana B. Matheson Cup first-hand this fall on display as part of The Pitch national screening tour presented by Canadian Tire. The Pitch is a feature documentary that follows Diana Matheson as she works to launch Canada's first women's professional soccer league and challenge a system that has sidelined women for decades.

The Pitch National Screening Tour: Upcoming dates

October 22 Vancouver The York Theatre October 28 Montreal Cinema du Musée October 30 Ottawa Ottawa Art Gallery November 5 Halifax Pier 21 Museum of Immigration November 12 Toronto Hot Docs Cinema

NSL Final Presented by Toyota

Tickets are on sale now for the NSL Final presented by Toyota taking place Saturday, November 15. The match will cap off a historic first season for the league, which has showcased world-class competitive soccer from coast to coast. With playoff seeding still to be decided, specific playoff dates and times will be confirmed at the end of the season.. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL's official YouTube channel.

As part of this national celebration of women's sport, the NSL is proud to be supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). This government support will help to amplify the Final and ensure broad national and community engagement in the lead-up to the championship.

