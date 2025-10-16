Novak Appeal Denied
Published on October 16, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
AFC Toronto's appeal of the red card issued to Kaila Novak for violent conduct in the match against the Calgary Wild on Saturday, Oct. 4, has been rejected by Canada Soccer's disciplinary panel.
Novak will serve a three-game suspension.
