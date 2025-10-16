AFC Toronto and Dove Partner to #ChangeTheCompliment - Turning Jerseys into Messages of Empowerment, October 19

Published on October 16, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON In a first-of-its-kind partnership in Canadian sport, AFC Toronto has teamed up with beauty brand Dove for a powerful new initiative that redefines what it means to empower women and girls in sport. On Sunday, October 19, AFC players will take the field with each player's chosen word of empowerment added to the back of their jersey that reflects their character, values, and journeys both on and off the pitch. The initiative is part of Dove's new #ChangeTheCompliment campaign - a global call to rethink how we talk to, and about, young girls.

Launched on International Day of the Girl, the campaign serves as a reminder that while girls are "pretty" and "beautiful", they're so much more than how they look. #ChangeTheCompliment encourages parents and caregivers to reframe the compliment, by drawing attention to what girls' bodies can do, or praising their character, values and accomplishments. By reimagining AFC jerseys as a platform for empowerment, AFC Toronto athletes are helping to spark a broader cultural change and give girls even more reasons to feel confident.

The players will debut the empowerment jerseys during Sunday's Fan Appreciation Match at 12 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium. The campaign also comes to life across social media, featuring custom content with captain Emma Regan (CONFIDENT), and AFC teammates Zoe Burns (STRONG), Nikki Small (TALENTED), Victoria Pickett (RESILIENT), and Nyota Katembo (BOLD). High-resolution images from the campaign shoot are available here.

Fans are invited to join the movement at the stadium by customizing AFC Toronto merchandise with their own empowering words, bringing the message from the pitch to the stands and beyond. Limited tickets remain for the match, and AFC supporters are encouraged to secure theirs here.

"I chose the word 'confident' because, growing up, I was always taught to stay humble - something my parents and coaches really instilled in me. Humility is important, but as women and girls, we're sometimes hesitant to show confidence because we're afraid it might be seen as arrogance," said Emma Regan, Captain of AFC Toronto. "The truth is, you can be confident no matter how you feel inside - it's about how you show up in the world. I hope that when young girls see me wearing 'confident' on the back of my jersey, they feel empowered to own that confidence for themselves."

"This campaign aligns strongly with AFC Toronto's goals," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our fans stand behind a movement bigger than the game - a movement to empower women and girls. This collaboration with Dove, one of Canada's biggest advocates for self-esteem in women and girls, reflects that commitment: showing that confidence, strength, and authenticity belong to everyone, on and off the pitch."

"Compliments are always well-indented, but when young girls only receive praise about their appearance, it may unintentionally harm their self-image," said Divya Singh, Head of Unilever Personal Care, Canada. "AFC athletes are the perfect advocates for this campaign, showing young girls how their self-worth goes way beyond appearance.Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents to have meaningful conversations with their girls about confidence and uplift the next generation."

#ChangeTheCompliment is part of The Dove Self-Esteem Project, the world's largest provider of body confidence education, having reached 137 million young people across 153 countries with free, evidence-based resources co-created with body image experts. For more information and to access these tools, please visit Dove.ca.

The Fan Appreciation Match will also include the presentation of the Northern Super League's inaugural Supporters' Shield, celebrating AFC Toronto's historic regular season title.

Media Note: Accreditation for AFC Toronto's Fan Appreciation Match against Montréal Roses FC at York Lions Stadium on Sunday, October 19 at 12 p.m. ET can be requested here.

The match is available to stream on CBC Gem and NSL.ca, and French-language coverage is available on RDS.

With the regular season coming to a close, AFC Toronto now turns its focus to the postseason and the pursuit of the league's first championship title. Fans can enter for a chance to win playoff tickets here, with semifinal match tickets available here. Tickets for the NSL Final presented by Toyota at BMO Field on November 15 are on sale now and available here.

