AFC Toronto to Appeal Novak Red Card

Published on October 7, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto has submitted an appeal to Canada Soccer following the straight red card shown to Kaila Novak for violent conduct in the match against Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, October 4.







