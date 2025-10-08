AFC Toronto to Appeal Novak Red Card
Published on October 7, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
AFC Toronto has submitted an appeal to Canada Soccer following the straight red card shown to Kaila Novak for violent conduct in the match against Calgary Wild FC on Saturday, October 4.
