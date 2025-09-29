AFC Toronto Crowned Regular Season Champions, Capture NSL's Inaugural Supporters' Shield

Published on September 29, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is proud to clinch the Northern Super League's first-ever Supporters' Shield in league history, awarded to the top regular-season team. Toronto secured the Shield as part of their inaugural season by building an unmatched record that guarantees they will finish atop the league table regardless of the remaining results.

AFC Toronto will be presented with the Supporters' Shield in a post-match ceremony at York Lions Stadium on Sunday, October 19 after the final regular season match against Montreal Roses FC.

"Clinching the Supporters' Shield in our first-ever season is an extraordinary milestone for this club and for women's soccer in Toronto," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "From the very beginning, our fans, players, and staff have built an incredible community and this success is the result of our shared vision, commitment, and hard work. This is only the beginning - we can't wait to carry this momentum in the playoffs and into the next season."

"We also want to congratulate the Northern Super League and all of our sister clubs for making this inaugural season so competitive and exciting. Every team has played a part in setting a high standard, creating memorable matches, and building a foundation that will carry this league forward for years to come."

"I'm incredibly proud of what we are building here in Toronto. We have an amazing group of people who push each other each day to be the best version of ourselves," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "As the youngest team in the Northern Super League, winning the league with two games still to play is a remarkable milestone."

Toronto (14-6-3) have held first place in the NSL table for 12 straight weeks, and look to extend that run through the final matches of the regular season.

With playoff positions nearly finalized, the postseason will open in early November with two-leg semifinals, where each matchup will see one home and one away game. The aggregate winners will advance to the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota, set for Saturday, November 15 at Toronto's BMO Field.

What's Next

AFC Toronto have just two matches remaining in the regular season, including their final home game to close out the season on Sunday, October 19 at 12 p.m. ET, when they host Montreal Roses FC for AFC's Fan Appreciation Match. The match is highlighted by a special presentation of the inaugural Supporters' Shield trophy. Tickets are available here (Streaming live on CBC Gem and NSL.ca; French-language coverage available on RDS).

The club's full remaining schedule is available at afctoronto.ca/schedule.

Fans can enter for a chance to win playoff tickets here, with additional information on playoff sales coming shortly. Tickets for the NSL Final presented by Toyota are on sale now.







