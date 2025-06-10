Celebrate the World Cup Countdown with AFC Toronto
June 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
Join AFC Toronto and the City of Toronto for a public celebration marking the one-year countdown to the first-ever FIFA World Cup© match hosted right here in our city!
We'll be onsite with an activation booth on the east side of Nathan Phillips Square. Come say hello, grab some AFC Toronto stickers, and rock your AFC Toronto gear to show your support for the city's women's pro soccer team. Together, we are building a lasting presence in this city - our way.
- Soccer Day in Toronto - Community Celebration
- Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W.)
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Public celebration featuring live music, giveaways, and fan zones
5:30 p.m.: Official remarks and unveiling of Toronto's FIFA World Cup© Countdown Clock
This is a prime opportunity for the AFC Toronto community to show our support and take part in a historic citywide celebration.
âš1/2 Join the Movement and Stay Connected
AFC Toronto isn't just celebrating- we're here to stay. This event marks both a community kickoff and a statement: we're committed to growing women's soccer in Toronto, today and beyond.
Be sure to stop by our AFC Toronto booth! Let's show local pride for women's sport and let the global feel our love for the game.
