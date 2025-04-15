2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck to be Held June 24 in Ottawa

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario. The event will bring together the league's leading prospects, well-known figures from the women's hockey community, and the PWHL's dedicated fanbase to celebrate the next wave of league stars.

This will be the first-ever event held at the brand new Hard Rock Live theatre venue, which is currently part of the $350 million construction and expansion project-- the new amenities are expected to open to the public very soon. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is the exclusive brick-and-mortar casino partner of the Ottawa Charge.

Prospective players have until Thursday, May 8 to declare their eligibility for selection in the 2025 Draft. Additional details regarding the Draft, including format and ticketing information, will be shared in the coming weeks.

As the presenting partner of the 2025 Draft, Upper Deck is expanding its relationship with the PWHL, which includes being the league's exclusive trading card manufacturer since March 2024. This collaboration illustrates the company's commitment to the PWHL's growth and celebrates the league, its teams and athletes through collectibles and live events.

Fans who are interested in attending the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck can join the priority list here. Fans who have filled out the form will receive first access to information and offers to attend official PWHL events including the 2025 PWHL Draft. Collectors can also visit www.upperdeck.com/pwhlfirstedition to find a hobby shop or online retailer to purchase PWHL trading cards.

