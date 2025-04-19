Three Bulls Pitchers Combine to No-Hit RailRiders in 4-0 Win

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC -- Joe Boyle, Cole Sulser and Jacob Waguespack combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in Durham Bulls Triple-A franchise history, blanking the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-0 before 8,440 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Boyle (W, 1-1) worked six hitless frames against Scranton (11-8) in his first start since tossing five-plus no-hit innings last Sunday for Tampa Bay against the Atlanta Braves. Boyle crossed 100mph on two of his fastballs, but averaged 98 throughout his outing, complemented by 92mph sliders.

Sulser tossed two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, with Waguespack recording the final three outs in the ninth.

Sulser became the first Durham pitcher to partake in two no-hitters, throwing the final three hitless innings of a seven-inning no-hitter in 2019 against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Durham's (12-8) last no-hitter came one month after Sulser's appearance in 2019, when four pitchers combined on a no-hitter over the Syracuse Mets.

Eloy Jimenez doubled home the game's first two runs in the first inning against RailRiders starter Zach Messinger (L, 0-1). Dru Baker singled home a one-out run in the sixth, with Tanner Murray knocking in the final run in the eighth.

Durham's No-Hit History: Saturday's no-hitter was Durham's seventh at the Triple-A level. The first was in 2006 (Jason Hammel, Juan Salas) against Columbus. In 2013, Jake Odorizzi, Frank De Los Santos, Kirby Yates and Jeff Beliveau no-hit the Pawtucket Red Sox. The following year, Mike Montgomery (8 1/3IP) and Brad Boxberger (2/3 IP) no-hit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 2016, Justin Marks threw Durham's only complete-game no-hitter, a 132 pitch gem in Syracuse. On July 5th, 2017, Jake Cronenworth, Luis Santos and Sulser tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against Gwinnett. Then on August 7th, 2019, Arturo Reyes, Ricardo Pinto, Jose Alvarado and Hoby Milner combined on a no-hitter of the Syracuse Mets.

11 Years Between No-Hitters: The last time Scranton was no-hit was by the Durham Bulls (Mike Montgomery, Brad Boxberger) on April 26th, 2014.

No-Hit Boyle: Joe Boyle has now thrown 11 1/3 consecutive no-hit innings. Boyle recorded one out in his last Bulls outing on April 6th against Sugar Land. Boyle then threw five-plus no-hit innings for the Rays against Atlanta last Sunday. Saturday marked Boyle's first appearance since, and tossed six hitless innings on 77 pitches against the RailRiders.

Series Finale: Connor Seabold (1-1, 6.08) is slated to oppose Erick Leal (1-2, 4.70) on Easter Sunday at 5:05 PM ET.

