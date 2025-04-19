SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 19, 2025

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-7) vs. Durham Bulls (11-8)

April 19, 2025 | Game 19 | Road Game 14 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Zach Messinger (0-0, 4.63) vs. RH Joe Boyle (0-1, 2.25)

Messinger: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 3.2 IP with 5 K & 3 BB in 4/13-1 ND vs. ROC (3-2 SWB WO)

Boyle: Allowed 2 R (0 ER) on 0 H over 5.0 IP with 7 K & 2 BB in 4/13 Win vs. ATL (8-3 Tampa Bay)

LAST TIME OUT- Durham, NC (April 18, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Durham Bulls 5-0 Friday night. Allan Winans, Sean Boyle and Yerry De Los Santos combined to shut out the Bulls on three hits while striking out 13.

The RailRiders jumped on opener Paul Gervase with a pair of runs in the first. Jorbit Vivas singled and T.J. Rumfield lofted a two-run homer down the left field line, just clearing the 32-foot-high wall. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three runs in the top of the third against Joe Rock. Vivas doubled and scored on a two-out double by Jesus Rodriguez. After Ismael Munguia was hit by a pitch, Jose Rojas doubled in two to build a 5-0 advantage.

Winans made his first start of the season, striking out seven and walking two over three-plus innings. Boyle (2-2) followed with five scoreless innings of relief, striking out five and walking one. De Los Santos pitched a three-batter ninth to complete the RailRiders' second shutout of the season.

Gervase (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first inning home run.

Vivas had three hits to raise his average to .364. Rumfield's RBIs give him 14, matching Vivas for the team lead. Seven of nine RaiRiders hitters had at least one hit and eight of nine reached to help even the set at two wins apiece with two games to go.

NO MESSING AROUND- Zach Messinger makes his fourth start of the season when he toes the rubber tonight at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. In his lone start against Rochester last week, the right-hander struck out five and walked three. Messinger's UVA Cavaliers participated in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at the DBAP, but he did not pitch in either game the Cavs played.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Three SWB pitchers combined to shut out Durham last night. It was the RailRiders second shutout of the season, having just blanked Rochester 8-0 in the final game of their set on Sunday. The 2024 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff recorded eight shutouts over 149 games played.

STRONG START- Allan Winans struck out seven in his first start with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, matching the season-high set by Erick Leal on April 1 at Syracuse. Winans retired five straight on strikes between the first and second innings Friday.

MORE INJURY ISSUES- Outfielder Duke Ellis was shelved on Friday. The Yankees placed the 27-year-old on the 7-Day Injured List and activated catcher Edinson Durán off the Development list for a second time this week. The RailRiders now have 12 players listed on the IL, including five that have been placed there in the last week.

SIDELINED- Pitcher Brandon Leibrandt and infielder Braden Shewmake were placed on the 7-Day Injured List Thursday. Both left Wednesday's 4-3 loss early. Leibrandt has a team-best 2.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts over a team-high 18 innings. Shewmake is hitting .222 over 15 games with a pair of home runs and seven runs batted in. He also has a team-high 11 walks this year.

BACK IN THE FRAY- Max Burt was promoted from Somerset on Thursday when Braden Shewmake was placed on the Injured List. This marks Burt's second stint on the RailRiders roster this season, though he did not appear in a game between Opening Day and April 4 when he was transferred to the Patriots. Over nine games with Somerset, Burt hit .174 with a double and four runs batted in. The 28-year-old infielder has appeared in 43 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the last four years, most of which came in the second half of the 2021 season.

SNAPPED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's five-game winning streak was broken up with Wednesday's defeat. During last season's 89-win campaign, the RailRiders rattled off five winning streaks of five games or longer, including a season-best seven-game run from April 7 through 14.

B2B- Everson Pereira homered in the fifth inning on Tuesday and the eighth inning on Wednesday, becoming the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to homer in back-to-back games this season. T.J. Rumfield accomplished the feat over Opening Weekend at Lehigh Valley while Braden Shewmake did it the following week in Syracuse. Pereira's Wednesday night smash traveled 422 feet; the longest home run of the season by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player.

RIVALS REUNITE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham meet for the second straight year and the third time since 2021. All three sets have been played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders won four out of six in September 2022 for then-manager Doug Davis and matched the mark last year under skipper Shelley Duncan.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York shut out Tampa Bay 1-0 Friday night...Trent Grisham drove in the game's lone run in the top of the second inning and Carlos Rodon struck out nine batters over six innings in the win... Somerset pummeled Altoona 12-1. Jake Gatewood homered and Rafael Flores drove in four... Hudson Valley staved off Wilmington 2-1. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out nine over 6.2 innings, marking the fourth straight game that a Renegades starter recorded nine strikeouts... Tampa capped an organizational sweep with a 14-9 win at St. Lucie. Roderick Arias and Juan Matheus drove in four runs apiece.

