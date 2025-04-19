April 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (10-7) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (7-9)

April 19 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Chris Flexen (2-0, 0.55) vs. RHP Pablo Lopez (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the fifth of a six-game series today at Principal Park...right-hander Chris Flexen is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season...St. Paul is scheduled to start right-hander Pablo Lopez who will start for St. Paul on Major League rehab.

LOTS OF RUNS: Iowa was defeated by St. Paul last night by a 11-8 score... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each had two hits for Iowa with Ballesteros two RBI... Connor Noland suffered the loss but struck out seven across 3.2 frames, marked the most strikeouts by an I-Cub since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs Wednesday to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double Wednesday...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres. VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to face each other 24 times this year...after this series, the two teams will play again at Principal Park May 13-18, at St. Paul from July 8-13 and Aug. 5-10.

KEEP THE STREAK: Moises Ballesteros extended his hit streak to eight games last night which is tied for third-longest active streak in the International League...during the stretch, Bally is hitting .500 (15-for-30) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI...dating back to April 4, Ballesteros ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 21), OPS (3rd, 1.158), batting average (3rd, .438), OBP (4th, .491) and slugging percentage (T-6th, .667).

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs 24 hits were the most by the club since Aug. 30, 2010 at Albuquerque (25)...the last International League club to muster at least 24 hits was Gwinnett at St. Paul (24) on July 3, 2024.

KING OF THE JUNGLE: Wednesday's starter Cade Horton tossed 5.0 innings and gave up just one hit (home run) and struck out six...Cade lowered his ERA to 1.46 (2 ER in 12.1 IP) which ranks eighth-best in the International League this season...Horton's 13.14 K/9 is also eighth-best in the league.

CLASS OF THEIR OWN: On April 8, MiLB.com named the Iowa Cubs the most stacked minor league team...Iowa's roster features five top 100 prospects, including Cade Horton (No. 48), Owen Caissie (No. 50), Moises Ballesteros (No. 65), James Triantos (No. 69) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 86)...Iowa has 10 players that are in the Cubs' Top 30 list overall.

MORE STRUMPF: Chase Strumpf has hit three homers in his last three games...on Thursday, he hit the I-Cubs second grand slam of the season following Carlos Pérez on April 8 at Toledo...it marked the first time Strumpf has homered in back-to-back games since July 5-6, 2024 vs. Omaha.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Carlos Pérez and Chase Strumpf hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game...marked the first time Iowa has gone back-to-back since May 15, 2024 at St. Paul (Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr.).

