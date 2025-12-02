Iowa Cubs Announce 2026 Game Times, Presented by KCCI

Published on December 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs today announced game times for the 2026 season with KCCI returning as the official sponsor of Iowa Cubs game times. All I-Cubs home games will begin on the 8s - at 12:08, 1:08, 3:08, 6:08, 6:38 and 7:08.

2026 will mark the 11th consecutive year KCCI has sponsored game times at Principal Park.

"KCCI values family fun and team spirit, which makes partnering with the Iowa Cubs for Game Time on the 8s a perfect fit," said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. "We're proud to share America's pastime with our viewers."

All Friday first pitches will be at 7:08 with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Mediacom following the game.

The first four Saturday games will start at 3:08 to keep things warmer with extra spring sunshine early in the year. Saturday start times move to 6:08 after Memorial Day. All Saturday games feature pre-game catch on the field (weather permitting) beginning an hour before the contest.

All Sunday games will start at 1:08 and kids can run the bases after the game sponsored by Blank Children's Hospital.

Most Wednesday games will begin at 12:08 and are great opportunities for school groups in the spring plus company team-building events, client meetings and social events for retirees and young families all season long. The first four Thursday games will also start at 12:08.

Each new series will open with a 6:38 start on Tuesdays. Gates will open one hour before game time for each home game at Principal Park. Parking lots open three hours before game time for all but the 12:08 starts. Parking lots will open at 9:30 AM for noon starts.

More information will be released from Major League Baseball regarding the Iowa Cubs game against St. Paul at the Field of Dreams movie site on Tuesday, August 11, at a later date. The Cubs will host the Saints at 6:38 p.m. at Principal Park on Wednesday, August 12.

Season ticket memberships, flex packs, group tickets, picnic packages, nightly suite rentals, and Bud Cub tables for the 2026 season are on sale now. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 16. For details on pricing, team news and more throughout the off-season, fans can visit iowacubs.com, sign up for the email newsletter and follow the team on your favorite social media platform.







International League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.