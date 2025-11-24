Cubs Name Jonathon Long Minor League Player of the Year

DES MOINES, IA - The Chicago Cubs announced today that infielder Jonathon Long was named the Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year. It marks the second consecutive year an I-Cub has won the award, following Moises Ballesteros.

Long, 23, played in 140 games with Iowa and batted .305 (157-for-514) with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 91 RBI. The California native led the International League in hits and ranked second in total bases (246). He led all Cubs farmhands in hits, RBI, total bases and runs scored (86). Long's 157 hits were the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006 and he was one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs.

He reached base in 35 straight games from July 9-Aug. 24 setting an Iowa Cubs record since data was made available in 2005 and was named a Triple-A All-Star at first base. Long was selected by the Cubs in the ninth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of California State University, Long Beach.







