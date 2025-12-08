Des Moines, Game 1 of the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour Sold out Faster Than the Speed of Black Light, So They'Re Running It Back

Published on December 8, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







With all the buzz around Cosmic Baseball touching down at Principal Park, Game 1 sold out in hours! Cosmic Baseball doesn't want to leave anyone on standby, so they have added a second game on Friday, July 17! Fans are encouraged to join the Cosmic Ticket lottery as soon as possible by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery/.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026. Every game starts with a pre-game block party for fans to get player autographs, shop merch, and listen to live music!

Information regarding dates, ticketing, and more will be announced soon. Fans looking to stay up to date with news regarding the Principal Park tour stop should follow the team on social media, and head to our website.







International League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.