Iowa Cubs Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs today unveiled the 2026 season promotional schedule, which includes 13 Friday night fireworks, newly introduced specialty nights and more. Single-game tickets will officially go on sale at IowaCubs.com/tickets on Monday, February 16 with the home opener set for Friday, March 27 vs. Columbus.

The promotional schedule is headlined by the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series win on Saturday, June 27. Fans will have the opportunity to see the 2016 World Series trophy, meet Clark the Cub and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica of the 2016 World Series trophy.

A fresh specialty night coming to Principal Park on Friday, July 31 is Backyard Baseball Night. Fans will be able to relive the nostalgia that Backyard Sports brings with a themed jersey, gaming stations and special merchandise items for purchase in the Iowa Cubs Team Store.

There will be one bobblehead giveaway at Principal Park this season on Saturday, July 10, honoring Sam Bernabe who stepped back from his role of General Manager of the Iowa Cubs after 42 years with the club on Sept. 22, 2025.

Princess Day will return to Principal Park in 2025 on Sunday, May 24. Princesses will be roaming the concourse during the game, creating magical meet-and-greet moments for fans.

Dog Days and $2 Dogs (Titos, ARL, Star 102.5, Flooring America, Paws and Pints) in which our furry friends will take over Principal Park will with an added fourth date (all Tuesdays), May 19, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25.

For the seventh consecutive year, fans can look forward to the I-Cubs wearing their Demonios de Des Moines jerseys in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Iowa will become the Demonios de Des Moines for three dates in 2026 - May 5, July 12 and Aug. 30.

Fans can also look forward to six special days this season in which the I-Cubs step back in time, taking the field in the iconic retro Iowa Oaks jerseys on April 9, May 21, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.

Other promotions will be Outdoors Night (Iowa DNR) on May 8, Mental Health Awareness Day on May 9, Mother's Day on May 10, Sensory Friendly Day (Autism Society of Iowa, ChildServe) on June 7, First Responders Night and ASL Night (IBCD) on June 18, Pride Night (Prairie Meadows) on June 19, Hero and Father's Day on June 21, Hawaiian Night on June 26, Veteran Appreciation Night on July 11, Cubbies Birthday on Aug. 2, and Fan Appreciation Weekend Sept. 11-13. Additionally, the I-Cubs will host their 18th Citizenship Ceremony on June 25.

- Tuesday: "Twos-days" ticket offer, in which you get two reserved tickets, two pizza slices and two beers or soft drinks.

- Wednesday: "Noons at Noon" Upper Reserved ticket and two High Noons.

- Thursday: Fully Loaded Thursdays Upper reserved ticket and $15 food and beverage credit

- Friday: Friday Night Fireworks (Mediacom)

- Saturday: Pre-Game Catch on the Field (Des Moines Prep)

- Sunday: Kids Run the Bases and Family Fun Pack (Blank Children's Hospital) four upper reserved tickets, four cubbie dogs and four bottled sodas (minimum of four tickets).

Season Tickets and Flex Packs are available now, as well as Group Packages for groups of 25 or more and Cubbie's Kids Club for children 13 years and younger.







