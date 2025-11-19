Iowa Cubs to Host St. Paul Saints at Field of Dreams Movie Site

Published on November 19, 2025

DES MOINES, IA - In a place where legends once appeared out of the corn, a place the baseball community refers to as magical, an iconic location in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Cubs will host the St. Paul Saints at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday August 11, 2026.

It will be just the second Minor League Baseball game played at the legendary ballpark, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels played the Quad Cities River Bandits in Dyersville on August 9, 2022.

The game will be televised nationally by MLB Network and on HOPE 940 AM with voice of the Iowa Cubs, Jason Kempf. The event will be a home game for the I-Cubs and the first of a six-game series vs. St. Paul with the teams playing in Des Moines Wednesday, August 12-Sunday, August 16. Other information, including ticket sales, will come in the following weeks.

"We are extremely excited Major League Baseball has invited us to become the first Triple-A team to host a game at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site," Iowa Cubs General Manager Randy Wehofer said. "I know it will be a magical experience for our fans, our players and our staff. I look forward to working with the team from the Commissioner's Office, and our friends with the Saints and Diamond Baseball Holdings, to create wonderful memories for everyone involved."

Major League Baseball will return to Iowa on Thursday August 13, 2026 as the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Philles will meet in the third edition of "MLB at Field of Dreams." The event will be a Twins home date.

As part of its new partnership with MLB, Netflix will bring MLB at Field of Dreams to fans live from Dyersville. In 2026, MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning production team will produce Opening Night, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and MLB at Field of Dreams in partnership with Netflix's production team.

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. It was nominated for the Academy Award© for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017. The 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, "If you build it, he will come." According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th top film quote of all-time.







