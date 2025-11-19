A Dream Scenario: Saints and I-Cubs to Meet in MiLB Clash at Iconic Dyersville Location on August 11

Published on November 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Cars lined up with their headlights as bright as a ballpark's floodlights. Corn as high as a center fielder's leap at the wall. Nostalgia that makes you feel like you're hearing the ghost-soft echo of a bat meeting a ball somewhere deep in summer. It can only mean one thing. Two teams separated by roughly 250 miles will travel approximately 200 miles from their respective ballparks to play in one historic game. The St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs will meet up as the opening act for the "MLB at Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa.

On Tuesday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. (CT) the Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and I-Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, will take part in a unique opportunity becoming just the second Minor League game to be played at the iconic location of the classic 1989 film, Field of Dreams. In 2022 the Twins High-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, took on the Kansas City Royals High-A affiliate, the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our organization and we're thankful to Major League Baseball, the Minnesota Twins, the Field of Dreams filming location, the City of Dyersville, and everyone else involved that they asked us to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime game," said Saints EVP/GM, Zane Heiselman. "To share the field with the Iowa Cubs, a team we've played more times than any other in the International League since we became the Twins affiliate in 2021, makes this perfect. We look forward to putting on an incredible show for baseball fans around the country."

The game will be televised nationally by the MLB Network and carried locally by the Saints radio partner, 96.7FM, KFAN Plus, with the longtime voice of the club, Sean Aronson. He'll be joined by Matt Dean and Steve Linzmeier.

The event will be a road game for the Saints and is the first game of a six-game series with the remaining five games, Wednesday-Sunday, taking place at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

Additional information, including purchasing tickets for the game, will follow in the coming weeks.

The Saints/I-Cubs game is one of two games at the iconic site that week. On Thursday, August 13, the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the third edition of MLB at Field of Dreams at 7:00 p.m. (CT). As part of its new partnership with MLB, Netflix will bring MLB at Field of Dreams to fans live from Dyersville.

Under Commissioner Manfred, MLB began the initiative to take regular season games to special domestic locations that are outside of direct Major League markets during the 2016 season. The first such event was the Fort Bragg Game, which featured the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins meeting during the military installation's Fourth of July weekend celebration. Since then, MLB has staged groundbreaking events in Nebraska (MLB in Omaha at the NCAA's Men's College World Series in 2019), Iowa (MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021-22), Alabama (MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues in 2024) and Tennessee (last summer's MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com at Bristol Motor Speedway), all of which marked the inaugural American or National League games ever played in each state, as well as the annual Little League Classic from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. It was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017. The 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, "If you build it, he will come." According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th top film quote of all-time.







International League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.