Saints Starter Mick Abel Named International League Pitcher of the Year

Published on September 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It was as simple as picking up where he left off. Following the trade from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mick Abel, who was dominant with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, was even more so with the St. Paul Saints. He was rewarded for his overall incredible season as the International League Pitcher of the Year and Post-Season All-Star. The list was announced on Saturday night during the Triple-A National Championship game.

The 24-year-old Abel was 7-2 with a 2.20 ERA (28 runs, 24 earned) across 18 starts (13 with the IronPigs and five with the Saints). In 98.1 innings pitched he walked 40 and struck out 114 while opponents hit .195 against him and a 1.11 WHIP. With the Saints he went 0-0 with a 1.85 ERA (seven runs, five earned) in five starts. In 24.1 innings pitched he walked eight, struck out 33, while opponents hit .179 against him and a 0.95 WHIP.

Abel began the season in the Phillies organization and was traded to the Twins, along with catcher Eduardo Tait, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jhoan Duran on July 30.

His season was highlighted by setting the Saints single-game franchise record with 11 strikeouts on August 16 at Omaha. Of his 18 starts, 13 of them were at least 5.0 innings allowing one run or less. He finished second in the International League in ERA and opponents' batting average, third in WHIP (minimum 95.0 innings pitched), and tied for 17th in strikeouts with all, but two of the pitchers in front of him throwing at least 113.0 innings.

Abel is the first Saints player to be named International League Pitcher of the Year and fourth International League Post-Season All-Star for the Saints. He is the third pitcher to earn a post-season honor, joining Louie Varland and Kody Funderburk in 2022. Catcher Tomás Telis (2021) is the lone position player to earn a post-season All-Star nod for the Saints.

The awards were voted on by managers and broadcasters from all 20 of the International League teams.







International League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.