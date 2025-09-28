Berry Blast Leads Jacksonville to Epic Win in Triple-A National Championship

Published on September 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAS VEGAS - Jacob Berry's two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-7 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators, sealing the club's first Triple-A National Championship.

As the International League champion, Jacksonville led 6-2 going to the top of the ninth inning. Daniel Susac started the inning with a single, Luke Mann walked and then Denzel Clarke notched an RBI base hit to put runners on the corners. After a walk by Alejo Lopez, Nick Martini collected an RBI ground out to pull the Aviators within 6-4. Bryan Lavastida cracked a three-run go-ahead home run to put Las Vegas in front 7-6.

Jack Winkler, who notched three hits, started the bottom of the ninth with a single. After a strikeout, Berry blasted a bomb to right-center off Aviators reliever Jake Walkinshaw (0-1) to give the Jumbo Shrimp the 8-7 win.

The Aviators struck first in the top of the third. After two quick outs, Alejo Lopez and Nick Martini drew consecutive walks. Bryan Lavastida was hit by a pitch and Junior Perez drew a bases loaded walk, pushing in the first run of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp came storming back in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Nathan Martorella reached on an error and Jack Winkler blasted a two-run home run putting Jacksonville ahead 2-1. Two batters later, Berry was hit by a pitch and Joe Mack clobbered the second two-run blast of the inning, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 4-1.

Jacksonville extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth. After a pitching change, Winkler and Victor Mesa Jr. welcomed new Aviators pitcher Anthony Maldonado with back-to-back doubles giving the Jumbo Shrimp a four-run cushion, 5-1. In the ensuing at-bat, Berry drove in Mesa Jr. with a base hit, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Las Vegas started to close the gap in the eighth. Lopez was hit by a pitch to start the frame and two batters later, Lavastida was also hit by a pitch. Perez walked to load the bases and Cooper Bowman plated Lopez with a sacrifice fly.







