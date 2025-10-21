Mark Your Calendars, on March 21, Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Jacksonville

Published on October 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the initial announcement that Jacksonville will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce the game date for VyStar Ballpark is March 21, 2026. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the VyStar Ballpark tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.







International League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.