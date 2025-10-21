Mark Your Calendars: On June 6, Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Norfolk
Published on October 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
After the initial announcement that Norfolk will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce the game date for Harbor Park is Saturday, June 6. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.
As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Harbor Park tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.
International League Stories from October 21, 2025
- Mark Your Calendars: On June 6, Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Mark Your Calendars:O n May 16th Cosmic Baseball Is Coming Back to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mark Your Calendars, on March 21, Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox to Present 5th Annual Free "Trick-Or-Treat at Polar Park" Sun., October 26, 4-7 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Tides Stories
- Mark Your Calendars: On June 6, Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Norfolk
- Beavers Wins International League MVP
- Get Ready, Norfolk, the Cosmic Takeover Tour Is Touching Down at Harbor Park in 2026
- Norfolk Wins Final Game Of Season
- Rutschman Homers In Front Of Sellout Crowd