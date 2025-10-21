WooSox to Present 5th Annual Free "Trick-Or-Treat at Polar Park" Sun., October 26, 4-7 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - For the fifth straight year, the Worcester Red Sox will present a free community event, "Trick-or-Treat at Polar Park," Sunday, October 26, from 4-7 p.m. No tickets are needed, and the club's Central MASScots will meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, provide candy, and judge costumes.

The Central MASScots--Smiley Ball; Woofster the WonderDog; Roberto the Rocket; and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth--will be stationed along Lucchino Lane, the 8th Hill, Plymouth Street, and Summit Street, including the Plymouth Street Playground presented by C.C.U.A.

Fans can enjoy free apple cider, cookies, and candy provided by Shaw's Supermarkets. Children can enjoy Halloween photo backdrops, opportunities to create arts and crafts, and pumpkin-decorating stations. The music in the ballpark will be curated for Halloween and October Baseball.

Fans can enter the ballpark through Fallon Health Square at Gate A located behind the Rockland Trust Plaza at 45 Green Street.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate, and Polar Beverages will be on sale at A Taste of Worcester on Summit Street. Adults 21+ can purchase alcoholic beverages.

Costumes will be judged in the following categories:

Most original

Most elaborate

Most Worcesterish

Most baseball-oriented

A limited number of pumpkins will be on sale for $5 for decorating; they will be judged in the following categories:

Best WooSox Pumpkin

Best Worcester Pumpkin

Most creative Pumpkin art

Judges will award prizes starting around 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit woosox.com.







