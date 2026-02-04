Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation and WooSox Invite Youngsters to Check Their Heart Health on "National Youth Heart Screening Day" at Polar Park February 7

WORCESTER, MA - For the second straight year, the Worcester Red Sox are teaming up with the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation on "National Youth Heart Screening Day," Saturday, February 7, to host a free heart screening event at Polar Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids and young adults ages 12-25 can have their blood pressure tested, receive an electrocardiogram (and an echocardiogram if necessary), review their medical history with a physician, consult with a cardiologist, practice hands-only CPR, and learn when and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Register now at joshthibodeauhelpinghearts.com. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian, but a guardian may send their child to the event with another adult if a signed note is provided.

Attendees can enter the ballpark through the DCU Plaza at Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

The Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation was established by Ralph and Deb Thibodeau of Holden, MA, following the sudden death of their 12-year-old son, Josh, on July 18, 2011, during a soccer camp at Wachusett Regional High School. The seemingly healthy child had undiagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic disease that causes the heart muscle to thicken and stiffen, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood.

The American Heart Association estimates that 350,000 people in the United States experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year, and 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. The Thibodeau family seeks to reduce sudden cardiac death (SCD) by educating schools and communities about warning symptoms and the importance of heart screenings.

"We wholeheartedly and passionately endorse routine heart screenings in youth to hopefully spare other families from enduring the tragedy of losing a child from something that could have been easily detected and treated," said Deb Thibodeau.

"I don't just encourage parents in Central Mass to take advantage of this free opportunity to get their children's heart health checked; I urge them to," said the WooSox' Senior Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill, the daughter of a survivor of sudden cardiac arrest. "SCA is the leading cause of death in young athletes--many of whom were in excellent shape and therefore never suspected they had a problem.

"My WooSox colleagues and I admire the work of Josh's parents, siblings, and friends. What better way to honor Josh's blessed memory than by improving--and even saving--the lives of hundreds of local children."

Approximately 200 children had their hearts screened at the inaugural "National Youth Heart Screening Day" event at Polar Park in 2025.

In addition to organizing free heart screening events all year long and an annual soccer tournament fundraiser, the Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation has donated 114 AEDs, including 13 to Worcester Little League organizations.

The WooSox will hold their second annual "Heart Health Awareness Day" on Sunday, June 7, when the WooSox face the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) at 1:05 p.m. Because Josh was born and raised in Holden, June 7 will also be the club's Holden Town Takeover Day.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a bobblehead, presented by ckSmithSuperior, that depicts the WooSox' fourth mascot, Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth.

Tickets for June 7 are available now at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street, or by calling (508) 500-8888.







