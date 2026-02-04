Louisville Bats Release Jam-Packed 2026 Promotional Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With baseball returning to Louisville Slugger Field next month, the Louisville Bats today announced the full promotional schedule for the 2026 season. The upcoming baseball season is sure to be one to remember, with a slew of theme nights, entertainment acts, special appearances, giveaways, fireworks, and so much more on hand for fans to enjoy.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale online at batsbaseball.com and can purchased over the phone by calling (502) 212-2287.

The season begins with Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 27 against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:15 p.m. The ZOOperstars!, a Louisville staple, will entertain fans between innings. Dollar beers are back for the first time since 2024. Beginning when gates open at 6 p.m. until first pitch at 7:15, fans can purchase a 12-ounce can of Miller Lite and Coors Light for $1 at the Miller Time Tap House and Home Run Hops stand. Margarita Madness also returns for the season opener, with fans able to purchase $6 margaritas at all bars.

Following the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville in 2025, Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field returns on April 18, 2026. The Bats will be playing as the Derby City Mint Juleps for the 2:05 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens. Following the game, The Crashers will perform on the field before the night ends with the spectacular Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.

The Bats are releasing a pair of bobbleheads this season. The first is of current Cincinnati Reds manager and former Louisville Redbirds player Terry Francona on August 15. The bobblehead, which will be given to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, features Francona in a Louisville Redbirds uniform from his final Minor League games as a player in 1990. The Bats will be playing in Louisville Redbirds throwback uniforms on this night.

The final bobblehead of the season will feature current University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey. An avid Bats and Reds fan, Kelsey is featured on the bobblehead throwing out the first pitch, as he will do so when this bobblehead is given out to the first 2,000 fans through the gates on August 28. The only way to guarantee both bobbleheads is by purchasing a full-season ticket package.

New to the promotional schedule is the debut of the Louisville Humidity, the Bats' new weather-themed alternate identity. The Bats will play as the Louisville Humidity five times in 2026, beginning on Saturday, June 13 against the Iowa Cubs.

Fireworks will light up the sky above Louisville Slugger Field 15 times in 2026, including a season-high four times in both June and August. The biggest show will take place after Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field on April 18.

Among the returning theme nights are the annual Star Wars Night (featuring Ahsoka Tano-inspired jerseys) and the return of the Drone Show on May 16, Mash & Bash Night on July 11, and Hops & Hounds night on September 10. Buddy Bat will once again transform into a pop star on June 26 for the Life of a Louisville Bat Night.

On April 4, bring the family to the ballpark to see Bluey from the hit animated series bearing his name. Bluey will be available for photos during a meet-and-greet session throughout the game. Then on August 1, Chase from Paw Patrol will be on hand for a meet-and-greet as well. The Bats will be wearing specialty Paw Patrol themed jerseys for that night's game against the Indianapolis Indians. Finally, on Saturday, August 29, the Bats will celebrate Peanuts Halloween with a specialty on-field jersey and a meet-and-greet with the legendary Snoopy.

Saturday, June 27 will be an action-packed night at the ballpark as the Bats celebrate Independence Day a week early. As part of Backyard Baseball night, the Bats will take the field as the Louisville Melonheads against the St. Paul Bombers. Pablo Sanchez, arguably the greatest player in Backyard Baseball history, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet throughout the game. Following the 5:05 p.m. game, the Bronson Arroyo Band, a rock cover band headlined by former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Bronson Arroyo, will take the stage on the field for a postgame concert. After the game, an Independence Day fireworks spectacular will delight fans of all ages to close out an incredible night at the ballpark.

A couple weeks later on July 10, the second Louisville Humidity game will feature a special guest. As part of Surviving Island Humidity night, Survivor legend Rupert Boneham will be on hand to throw the ceremonial first pitch and meet fans. A special ticket package for this night will include a limited-edition Surviving Island Humidity night t-shirt and guaranteed access to the meet-and-greet with Rupert.

The Bats will also offer many giveaway items to the public with tickets to games, while supplies last, such as a magnet schedule, a Murcielagos de Louisville cap, a soccer jersey, a team baseball card set, and more.

Among the many other promotional nights throughout the 2026 season, the Bats will pay tribute to the team's history by wearing specialty Louisville Redbirds jerseys for several home games. The team will also play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville three times in 2026, continuing a tradition that began in 2019 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. The Nine Night is back on August 27, as the Bats honor the long and storied history of Negro League Baseball by playing as the Louisville Blackcaps, Louisville's former Negro Southern League team from the 1930s.

Weekly promotions for the 2026 season will include Taco Tuesday, Senior Day and Baseball Bingo on Wednesdays, Thrifty Thursdays, Happy Hour and Margarita Madness on Fridays, assorted adult beverage discounts on Saturdays, and ending with Sunday Kids Days. Throughout 2026, there will be four dog days where fans can bring their furry friends out to the ballpark.

More promotions are currently in the works and will be announced closer to the start of the baseball season. All promotions are subject to change. For more information, please visit batsbaseball.com.







