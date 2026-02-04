Bisons in Search of Bat Person/Clubhouse Assistant for 2026 Season

The Buffalo Bisons have a job opening for a seasonal position of Bat Person/Clubhouse Assistant for the 2026 baseball season at Sahlen Field. Interested applicants can attend the Bisons Opening Interviews for Seasonal Employment event on Saturday, February 7 (10a-1p) at the Pub at the Park restaurant inside Sahlen Field. Applicants can also apply online by visiting the Bisons Employment Page.

PLEASE NOTE: Bat Person applicants must be 18 years of age or older, must be able to work the vast majority of all 75 Bisons home games, have a strong understanding of the rules and flow of the game of baseball, and have reliable transportation to and from the ballpark. Only serious inquiries please.

Additional functions and responsibilities for the position include.

Duties include retrieving batting practice balls from the lawn area or seating bowl, assist with the movement of equipment and materials for each team to the dugout, such as balls, bats, batting helmets, water, cups, towels and other equipment. (Must be able to lift a minimum of 25 pounds).

During the game, your main responsibility will be to retrieve bats and distribute balls to the umpires.

Proper uniform must be worn and as instructed (during the game, a helmet must be worn at all times).

Immediately after the game, duties include collecting all balls from the umpires and dugout area, remove all equipment from dugouts and return to clubhouse. You are not allowed to keep any game equipment, such as broken bats or balls or give equipment to fans or friends.

Duties may also include helping load equipment before or after a homestand.

Your supervisor may also assign additional duties.







