Louisville Bats Opening Night Tickets on Sale Now

Published on January 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With only 66 days remaining until baseball returns to downtown Louisville, the Louisville Bats have announced details and promotions for Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets are on sale now for the season opener at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 27 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The 26th season of baseball at Louisville Slugger Field kicks off with Opening Night presented by Humana, featuring a thrilling night of fan-favorite promotions, highlighted by the return of dollar beers for the first time since 2024. Starting when gates open at 6 p.m. until first pitch at 7:15, fans can purchase a 12-ounce can of Miller Lite and Coors Light for $1 at the Miller Time Taphouse and Home Run Hops stand, presented by Miller Lite and iHeart Radio. Fans can also enjoy delicious offerings from the All Things Fish food truck, which will be on the main concourse down the right field line.

Margarita Madness also returns for the 2026 season, with fans able to purchase $6 margaritas at all bars, presented by Number Juan Tequila. In addition, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a magnet schedule, presented by J. Andrew White Law Offices.

Adding to the festivities, the always-popular Louisville-based ZOOperstars! will be on hand to delight fans with their one-of-a-kind entertainment act between innings. Opening Night will also be a college night, with local college students able to purchase $6 general admission tickets with a valid college ID.

Single-game tickets for all other 2026 Louisville Bats home games will go on sale on Wednesday, February 4.







