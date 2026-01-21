Hot Stove Banquet Guest of Honor Andruw Jones Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones, who will be the guest of honor at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's inaugural Hot Stove Banquet also featuring World Series Champion and recording artist Brett Myers presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing, has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Tickets are still available for the Hot Stove Banquet, which is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 6 inside the Right Field Hall at VyStar Ballpark.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event, which features a pre-dinner VIP Meet & Greet with Jones, photo line, dinner, program with Jones emceed by Frank Frangie, host of the The Frank Frangie Show on 1010XL and play-by-play voice of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and public Q&A session. The dinner includes a full-plated meal with one drink ticket for beer or wine (vegetarian option available). There will also have a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences, benefiting Walk Off Charities.

Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,000 for a table of eight. VIP tickets include a pre-dinner Meet & Greet with Jones, as well as one personalized autograph per person (fans must bring own item for signature). Tickets and VIP tickets may be purchased via this link.

Jones played in the major leagues from 1996-2012 appearing with five different ball clubs (Braves, Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees). He also played with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball from 2013-14. Upon his retirement from professional baseball in 2016, the Curaço-native tallied 434 career home runs and 1,289 RBIs. He was a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove award recipient (all as a member of the Atlanta Braves). He had his #25 retired by the Atlanta Braves and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.







