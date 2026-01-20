Single-game tickets going on-sale and new game times announced

Published on January 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders upcoming campaign will go on sale February 9. The RailRiders are also pleased to set new game times as they begin their 19th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees on the road in March, with the 2026 home opener slated for April 7 at PNC Field.

"The new season is fast approaching and we are truly gearing up," stated Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders' president and general manager. "Single-game tickets going on sale is a big milestone ahead of the season. The new fan-friendly game times throughout the course of the schedule will allow more people the opportunity to plan out their day and never miss their favorite nights, ballpark food, promotions and players."

Beginning at 10 A.M. on February 9, fans will have their first chance to buy tickets for any individual game during the 2026 season, including Opening Night, July 4 and for all promotional and theme nights.

The 2026 home schedule features 75 games comprised of 12 six-game sets and one three-game series. In April and early May, weeknight games will begin at 6:35 P.M., while Saturday games will start at 3:05 P.M. Weeknight games shift to 7:05 P.M. in late May and June for the summer months and beyond, while Saturday games will begin at 6:35. Starting on August 22, Saturday games begin at 6:05 P.M. All Sunday home games will start at 1:35 P.M. in 2026.

Games on May 12 and 26 will have a 6:05 P.M. first pitch. The RailRiders will host two STEM School Day games in 2026 with 11:05 A.M. start times on May 13 and 27.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will play at 4:05 P.M. on Friday, June 12.

The RailRiders will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 1:05 P.M. with a career and college fair taking place on the concourse during the game.

Daily promotions, theme nights, giveaways and more will be announced in the coming days leading up to single-game ticket on-sale and the 2026 season. Season tickets, including full, half, partial and flex plans, are on sale now. Visit swbrailriders.com for more details.







