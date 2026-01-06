RailRiders Bolster Staff with New Senior Director of Corporate Sales

Published on January 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the addition of Gerald Grube, Jr. to the front office staff as the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. The Roseto, Pennsylvania native joins the RailRiders after four and a half years in corporate partnership sales with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.

"Gerald will be an outstanding resource to enhance our staff," said Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders President/ GM. "To add someone of his caliber to an already strong staff is a boon for the organization. Gerald brings extensive experience in corporate partnerships and sponsorship development. His work creating valuable partnerships is thoroughly impressive and we are excited to bring him back to NEPA."

Grube, Jr. graduated from Wilkes University and was a member of the Colonels' 1994 Hall of Fame baseball team that claimed the MAC Championship. Throughout his career in sports and brand management, he has had the opportunity to work with premier organizations, including the AHL, IndyCar, NASCAR, UFC/ZUFFA, Bellator MMA and Oak View Group. Grube, Jr. has also collaborated with world-class athletes and globally recognized brands such as Mayweather Boxing, Mike Tyson, Caleb Plant, Badou Jack, Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Frankie Edgar and Cowboy Cerrone.

"I'm thrilled to join the RailRiders' staff," Grube, Jr. said. "Building meaningful connections has been central to my success, resulting in sponsorship revenue and long-term brand growth. I'm here to both create and strengthen partnerships, elevate the organization's brand and contribute to sustained success at PNC Field."

2026 RailRiders' season tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from January 6, 2026

RailRiders Bolster Staff with New Senior Director of Corporate Sales - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.