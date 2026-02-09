RailRiders set daily promos with 20 fireworks nights slated for upcoming season

MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets are on sale now, and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set their 2026 daily promotions and fireworks nights for the upcoming season, headlined by new additions, old favorites and Saturday night fireworks for a total of 20 pyrotechnic extravaganzas to light the sky this year. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, start their home schedule on April 7 against the Durham Bulls, the first of 75 home games at PNC Field this year. As always, each day of the week will feature a promotion or an offer that appeals to fans of all ages.

"This season is going to be an actual blast," said Shawn Reilly, RailRiders' President & General Manager. "By adding Saturday fireworks to honor our nation's 250th and adjusting our game times to be more convenient than ever, we're making it easier for fans to join the celebration. We've listened to our fans-you want more fireworks, great offers and easier ways to get to PNC Field, and we're delivering it all."

Beginning on May 15, every Friday home game will be followed by the pyrotechnic showcase. Saturday fireworks shows have been added to the slate in 2026, starting on May 30.

As part of America's semiquincentennial celebration, post-game fireworks follow RailRiders' games on July 2 and 3. An extended fireworks extravaganza follows the Independence Day game against the Norfolk Tides, courtesy of the PA Lottery.

New for 2026, kids can run the bases after every home game (excluding the May 13 & 27 STEM School Days and weather permitting, of course). Dogs are welcome in the lawn and bleachers at PNC Field on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (excluding the STEM School Days and July 2).

To celebrate single-game tickets going on sale, the RailRiders are running THREE contests for Banana Ball tickets! The individual who purchases the most single-game seats today, February 9, will receive four tickets for the May 22 Banana Ball game. Everyone who buys a RailRiders' single-game ticket before 5 P.M. on Friday, February 13, will be entered to win two free Banana Ball tickets for the May 22 game. Any single-game ticket buyer who shares the RailRiders single-game ticket post on social media before 5 P.M. on February 13 will receive an extra entry in the contest for the pair of tickets given away at the end of the week.

All daily promotions are subject to change.

2026 Daily Promotions

TwosDay - Get $2 hot dogs courtesy of Sahlen's all game long. Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 16 oz. Coors Light cans for two hours after gates open, presented by LT Verrastro.

Winning Wednesday - Enjoy great prize giveaways throughout the course of each Wednesday home game all season long. When the RailRiders WIN, fans will receive an outfield box seat ticket voucher good for any remaining Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Sunday 2026 home game.

Thrilling Thursday - From May 28 to the end of August, Thursdays will feature giveaways for the first 1,000 fans. PLUS OF COURSE - Thirsty Thursdays - The most refreshing night of the week offers $2 16 oz. Michelob Ultra bottles for fans 21 and older, courtesy of Northeast Eagle, available for two hours after gates open, and $2 Pepsi pours all night long.

First Responder Friday - Thanks to Kost Tire & Auto, first responders have the opportunity to receive free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. One hundred complimentary tickets are given out for each Friday home game. Visit the First Responder Friday page on the Community tab at swbrailriders.com and fill out the form to request up to four free tickets.

As announced last week, first responders, including police, fire and EMTs, can also show an ID at the PNC Field box office on Friday nights to save $5 per ticket (limited to four tickets per game).

Fireworks begin on May 15 and run after every Friday home game for the rest of the year!

Sensational Saturday - Starting on May 2, Saturday RailRiders games will once again feature a great giveaway, appearance or theme. Giveaways, themes, appearances and additional details will be announced soon.

Saturday night skyblasts start on May 30 and run the remainder of the season!

Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay - We wrap up homestands on Sundays with a Geisinger Family FunDay! Gates open at 12:15 P.M. and kids can play catch in the outfield from 12:30 to 12:50 P.M.

Try the new Sunday value meal - CHAMP'S Family Feast! Feed the crew with this shareable meal that features chicken tenders and over a pound of fries in a souvenir batting helmet, plus four 16 oz. fountain drinks, all for only $40 and only available on Sundays!

After the final out, children 12 and younger can, of course, run the bases, capping the best weeks with the whole family at PNC Field.

All daily promotions are subject to change and restrictions may apply.

For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.







