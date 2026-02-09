Indians Announce 2026 Intern Class

Published on February 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the hiring of 14 seasonal assistants for the 2026 season. Former Indians interns have earned full-time roles in the sports industry with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Learfield IMG College, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, among others. The 2026 intern class will fill roles in baseball communications, business operations, community relations, creative, marketing, merchandise, stadium operations and ticket services.

Emma Cho - Baseball Communications Assistant

School: Occidental (Los Angeles) College

Emma is a May 2025 graduate of Occidental (Los Angeles) College, where she earned a degree in history and minor in interdisciplinary writing while serving as a sports editor and writer for The Occidental Newspaper. Most recently, she gained measurable communications experience in professional baseball as a media relations intern for the Windy City Thunderbolts (independent Frontier League) during the 2025 season.

Kyan Cornett - Business Operations Assistant

School: Butler (Indianapolis) University

Kyan graduates from Butler University this upcoming spring with a degree in finance and independent certifications in investment foundations, market concepts and finance fundamentals. For the past two summers, Kyan has evolved his experience in business operations as an accounting and marketing intern for Modern Metal Roofing in Franklin, Ind., managing reconciliations, budgets, income statements and invoices in QuickBooks.

Arieanna Lytle - Community Outreach Assistant

School: Indiana University (Indianapolis)

Arieanna recently graduated from Indiana University (Indianapolis) with degrees in tourism event and sport management, and she comes to the Indians with a wealth of experience in the Indianapolis sports market. Her previous roles include working as a game day marketing intern for the Indianapolis Colts, game operations intern for the Indy Fuel, college program intern for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Rowdie Crew member for the Indians.

Wyatt Haase - Creative Assistant

School: University of North Georgia (Dahlonega)

Wyatt is expected to graduate from the University of North Georgia (Dahlonega) in Dec. 2026 while gaining extensive creative experience as a photographer, graphic designer and videographer for the school athletics department. Professionally, he previously served as a photography intern for the professional hockey Atlanta Gladiators and Cape Cod Baseball League.

Jason Storms - Marketing Assistant

School: Butler (Indianapolis) University, University of Indianapolis

Jason graduated from Butler (Indianapolis) University in 2025 with a degree in sports media (strategic communications and creative media) and is currently working toward his masters in sports administration at the University of Indianapolis. Since serving as a marketing intern for Butler Athletics in 2023, Jason has gained additional experience in marketing for Indiana Sports Corp, University of Indianapolis Athletics and the San Rafael Pacifics baseball team.

Gabriella Montoya - Merchandise Assistant

School: Indiana University (Indianapolis)

Gabriella is expected to graduate from Indiana University (Indianapolis) in Dec. 2026 with a degree in media arts and science. She comes to the Indians with well-rounded customer service experience, serving in the restaurant industry since 2020. Most recently, she's been a front-facing customer service representative at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment as a bay server.

Ben Sokolik - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: University of South Carolina (Columbia)

Ben joins the Indians after spending two seasons as an event operations and logistics assistant with the Atlanta Braves, supporting game day operations, logistics and fan-facing activations for events of 40,000- plus attendees. While working toward his degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) in 2023, his experience highlights included working at the PGA Tour Players Championship and the Masters.

Shane Kennedy - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: University of Pennsylvania (East Stroudsburg)

Prior to graduating from the University of Pennsylvania (East Stroudsburg) in May 2025, Shane gained immeasurable experience as a spring training operations associate for the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. His first experience in professional baseball helped to grow his skills in clubhouse, grounds, stadium and game day operations from January-May, 2025.

Alex Strickland - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Troy (Ala.) University

Alex graduated from Troy (Ala.) University in Dec. 2025 with a degree in hospitality, sport and tourism management with experience in sports and customer service. Previously, he served as an operations intern for St. Joseph Bay Golf Club and an office/maintenance worker at Coastal Joe Vacation Rentals.

Christian Eichmiller - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Christian graduated from Indiana University (Bloomington) in Dec. 2025, where he served in ticket operations for IU Athletics during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 athletic calendars, including a sold-out football season. His sports experience also extends to opportunities as a game day experience intern for the Indianapolis Colts, stadium operations intern for Evansville Otters Baseball and marketing volunteer for IU Athletics.

Hope French - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana State (Terre Haute) University

Hope is set to graduate from Indiana State (Terre Haute) University in May with a degree in sport management and minors in sport administration and commerce, sport facility and event management, and sport marketing and revenue generation. Since May 2024, she has gained experience in sport and recreation through serving as a school recreation fitness floor/station attendant, REX Baseball gameday operations intern and ISU athletics facilities and operations student assistant.

Kaleigh Swisher - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Ivy Technical (Sellersburg, Ind.) Community College, Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.) University

Kaleigh graduated from Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.) University in May 2025 with a degree in agribusiness management and minor in farm management while also earning an associate degree and college core completion from Ivy Tech. At Purdue, she gained customer service experience in two internships - event management and football recruitment - for the athletics department.

Halle Lynn - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana State (Terre Haute, Ind.) University

Halle recently graduated from Indiana State (Terre Haute, Ind.) University in Dec. 2025 with a degree in sport management and minor in sport communication while working as a student broadcaster for Indiana State Sports Network and ESPN+. She got her start in baseball during the 2025 season as an intern with REX Baseball Complex, supporting daily management and customer service tasks.

Donovyn Thomas - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Donovyn is expected to graduate from Indiana University (Bloomington) in May with a degree in sports management and marketing and a minor in business. He first gained customer service experience as a front sheet/front desk employee at Rose Acre Farms before jumping into sports as a premium client services intern with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and gameday experience intern with the Indianapolis Colts.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.