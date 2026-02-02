Celebrate Your Bear-y Special Someone with Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise

Published on February 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Gear up for the 2026 season and celebrate that special baseball fan in your life this Valentine's Day with a specialty, limited-edition Indianapolis Indians package and visit from everyone's favorite, lovable bear Rowdie. Beginning today, fans may purchase an Icon Bundle, Rowdie Bundle or Gametime Bundle from IndyIndians.com/Shop and reserve a special in-person delivery from Rowdie from Feb. 12-14.

All bundles are available for $135 and include two (2) Flex vouchers for a 2026 Indians game, two (2) baseball-themed cookies, one (1) red rose, one (1) personalized Valentine and the opportunity to be delivered with a special appearance from Rowdie. The Rowdie Bundle also includes a Rowdie plushie, the Icon Bundle includes an Indians crossbody bag and the Gametime Bundle includes an Indians adult white primary logo t-shirt. Bundle quantities are limited.

Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 PM ET while supplies last. Once an order is placed, a Rowdie Crew representative will reach out to schedule a time that works best for delivery. All deliveries must be within a 40-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225)







