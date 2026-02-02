Tides Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced the 2026 promotional schedule. Individual game tickets are currently on sale online at NorfolkTides.com or TicketMaster.com. On Monday, March 2 at 10 am, fans will be able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park Box Office.

The 2026 promotional schedule features 19 postgame fireworks shows, including six Tuesday Night Takeover Fireworks every Tuesday from June through August. There are 10 12:05 Diamond Day Game specials for every Thursday home game, excluding two Thursday night home games in July. Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (March 29, April 22, May 27, June 28, July 29, August 23, September 6), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (May 26, August 18), Copa de la Diversión nights (May 5, July 11, August 14, September 18), Star Wars Night (September 5), Armed Forces Night (May 9), Tribute to Special Warfare Night (June 26), Marine Corps Night (June 27), Coast Guard Night (July 31), Navy Night (August 22), and Air Force Night (September 4). Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 10), Negro League Tribute Night (April 25), Princess Day (August 2), Tribute to Norfolk Night (June 12), Filipino American Heritage Night (August 1), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 19).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Women Making Waves Day (March 28), No Place Like Home Plate Night (April 11), Jewish American Heritage Night (May 6), Mother's Day Brunch and Catch on the Field (May 10), In Our Wedding ERA Night (June 13), Villains Night (July 7), Soccer Night (July 9), Margaritaville Night (July 28), and Irish American Heritage Night (July 30). Several more promotions and giveaways will be announced in waves leading up to the season.

In addition to the six Tuesday Night Takeover Fireworks in 2026, returning to the promotional schedule are Wine Down Wednesdays. In April and September, each Tuesday will be Triple Play Tuesday, featuring $2 Beer, Soda, and Popcorn. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, March 27 with a 6:35 game vs. Nashville; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.







