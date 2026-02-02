Gwinnett Stripers to Host Coca-Cola® Preseason Party on March 1

Published on February 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are inviting fans of all ages for a free party at the ballpark on Sunday, March 1 as the Coca-Cola® Preseason Party returns to Gwinnett Field. The rain-or-shine event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free, but fans will need to reserve tickets online in advance.

Highlights of the Coca-Cola® Preseason Party include:

Complimentary Hot Dogs and Soda: Enjoy these ballpark staples, free of charge (while supplies last).

Mascot Meet-and-Greets: Fans of all ages can take pictures with Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog, plus his other mascot friends.

Self-Guided Tours of Gwinnett Field: Go behind-the-scenes at the home of the Stripers, including player areas like the clubhouse and dugout.

See the Progress of New Ballpark Projects: While touring Gwinnett Field, be among the first to see the progress on ballpark transformations like the Coca-Cola Front Porch Bar, Power Patio Powered by Georgia Power, The Cove, and more.

On-Field Batting Practice (weather permitting): For a $10 donation to Children's Miracle Network, you'll get 10 swings at home plate. Fans are invited to bring their gloves and shag baseballs in the outfield at any time during batting practice for free.

Activities for Kids: Face painting, inflatable games (weather permitting), and more.

Prize Raffle: Enter for your chance to win one of several prizes. Raffles will take place every half hour beginning at 11:30 a.m. (must be present to win). Prizes include, but are not limited to:

Two (2) Stripers Season Ticket Memberships

One (1) Stripers Luxury Suite Night

2025 Game-Worn Malmo Oat Milkers Specialty Jerseys

2025 Gwinnett Stripers Team-Signed Baseballs

New Food Sampling: Taste and voice your opinion on new concessions items (while supplies last), including Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, In-House Smoked Pulled Pork, and Pizza.

Stripers Single-Game Ticket Sales: Secure your seats for all Stripers' 2026 home games!

New Stripers Merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store: Be among the first to purchase all-new Stripers' apparel for the 2026 season, including caps, jerseys, sweatshirts, and more, in Bobby's Tackle Team Store.

Apply to Join the Stripers' Gameday Staff: If you missed the Job Fair on February 7, you can still submit your application for seasonal positions like Concessions, Fan Services, Security, Ticket Sellers, and more.

Parking is free, and ticketed entry will be at the Main Gate. No outside food or drink is allowed.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 season begins with Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27. The start of a three-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds begins at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 16.







International League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.