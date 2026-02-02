IronPigs Frying up Fastnachts for Fastnacht Day 2026

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - As has become tradition for each of the past five years, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will once again be frying up and selling golden batches of Fastnachts for Fastnacht Day 2026!

Fastnachts are available to order in a dozen (4 plain, 4 glazed, 4 powdered) for $16.00. Orders may be placed HERE where Fastnacht gear as well as PA Dutch merchandise can also be ordered!

Orders will be available for pickup at the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on February 16th with remaining orders available for pickup on February 17th.

